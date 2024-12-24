Lightning Exact Revenge on Panthers in Shutout Win
The rivalry between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers has quickly become one of the most fiery ones in the NHL. Appropriately dubbed the "Battle of Florida", these two teams have combined for battle after battle over the past few years. The rivalry renewed with the two teams meeting for the first time this season, with the Panthers winning easily.
The Lightning were luckily able to exact their revenge on the Panthers just 24 hours later. The two teams met again, this time at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, for game two of their regular season series. Tampa Bay handled business in the rematch, securing a 4-0 victory over the defending champions.
Leading the way for the Lightning was their back-up goaltender Jonas Johansson. The 29-year-old net minder stopped all 36 shots against him to earn his first shutout of the season. It was his third shutout in two seasons and 30 starts for the Lightning.
Life as a back-up to Andrei Vasilevskiy can be quite the challenge. You aren't called upon much because Vasi is one of the few goalies in the NHL that can play 60 games a season. But when you do draw into the lineup, you have to be incredibly sharp. Johannson has answered the call this season, going 4-1-1 in six starts. After the team's win, the back-up net minder credited the team in front of him for the win and shutout.
"I feel confident, comfortable, and the team has been really solid in front of me which makes my life a whole lot easier,” he said. “It was a really good team effort."
With the Lightning's victory, it made an already jam-packed Atlantic Division even tighter entering the holiday break. The Lightning are now 19-11-2 for 40 points and sit just six points behind the Panthers, who have a record of 22-12-2 with 46 points.
