Lightning Star Jake Guentzel Mysteriously Leaves Practice
The Tampa Bay Lightning are officially in a new era. It's been a couple seasons since their second straight Stanley Cup championship. Their long-time captain and organizational legend Steven Stamkos departed the team during free agency, paving the way for franchise defenseman Viktor Hedman to assume the captaincy.
The Lightning also signed a new star to replace Stamkos, inking another Cup winner in his place. The team signed winger Jake Guentzel to a massive contract over the summer, giving them a 40-goal scorer to replace the 40-goal scorer that left.
The Lightning are hoping the addition of Guentzel can help launch the team past their division rival and defending champion Florida Panthers. The biggest obstacle to their plan, however, is Guentzel being unavailable. According to team writer Eduardo Encina, the 30-year-old winger departed the Lightning's practice and did not return. It wasn't clear to Encina what the cause of his departure was, as he shared the update on his X account.
Following practice, team insider Erik Erlendsson asked head coach Jon Cooper about Guentzel. Cooper dismissed any worry about the newly-signed forward. Sharing an update via his X account, he shared what the Lightning coach told him regarding any injuries or concerns.
Guentzel is entering his ninth season in the NHL. The Pittsburgh Penguins selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft, and he made his debut with the team during the 2016-2017 season. From his first game in the NHL, it was clear that Guentzel was a star. Over his first 40 games, he scored 16 goals and finished with 33 points. He'd go on to approach the record for goals scored by a rookie in the postseason en route to helping the Pens capture a Stanley Cup in 2017. Now with the Lightning, he's eager to bring that championship pedigree to Tampa Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!