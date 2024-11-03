Team USA Roster Prediction: 4 Nations Face-Off
The 4 Nations Face-Off approaches and the excitement is growing. The jerseys have been revealed and the first six players for each team are known. The next big step is the announcement of the official rosters.
Everyone is waiting to see who will make the final lineups, but the United States is an incredibly fun challenge to project. With that in mind, let's take a look at what the final roster for the US team will look like.
Goalies - Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, Thatcher Demko
The United States team is absolutely loaded in net. They are so good, that Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins doesn't make the cut. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Hellebuyck should control the crease, but Oettinger and Demko are incredible back-up options.
There's still hope for Swayman though to make the final roster. Demko hasn't played yet this season, and while he is hoping to return soon, he may not be available when rosters must be submitted next month.
Defense - Quinn Hughes, Adam Fox, Charlie McAvoy, Jaccob Slavin, Zach Werenski, Brock Faber, Jake Sanderson
Noah Hanifin of the Vegas Golden Knights has a chance to slot in over someone like Brock Faber or Jake Sanderson, but this feels like a rather set group for the first five spots. Faber was a sensational rookie, plus he's right-handed, giving him another leg up.
Another player on the team's radar is the veteran puck-mover of the Washington Capitals, John Carlson. The Stanley Cup winner can play in every situation reliably and is another right-handed option.
Offense - Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, Jack Eichel, Dylan Larkin, Jason Robertson, Kyle Connor, Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, Clayton Keller, Jake Guentzel, Cole Caufield, Tage Thompson, JT Miller
I sound like a broken record, but the amount of talent at this roster's disposal is staggering. With every position, health could change this outcome, but the United States must balance offensive firepower with playing a well-rounded game. This group of forwards, highlighted by the best goal scorer in the game in Auston Matthews, contains a dangerous scoring group with Stanley Cup-winning experience and a defensive mindfulness to complement their offensive potential.
A player not listed that could make the final roster is New York Rangers' center Vincent Trocheck. He's a two-way forward who can kill penalties just as well as he performs with the man advantage. If the US team wants to prioritize more defense, he could draw into their lineup as a fourth-line center.
It's easy to see the United States as a favorite in this tournament. The team is absolutely loaded, regardless of the final lineup choices the front office makes, and they should be competing for the top prize at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!