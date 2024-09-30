Tensions Build as Jeremy Swayman’s Agent Responds to Bruins Claims
The 2024-25 season is quickly closing in, but the Boston Bruins are yet to sign starting goalie Jeremy Swayman to a new contract. Standing as the last remaining restricted free agent, members of the Bruins front office recently spoke on the Swayman negotiations.
During a press conference, the Bruins front office were asked if they were surprised about the price tag Swayman and his camp has asked for. President Cam Neely made it clear he was surprised by Swayman’s request and went on to reference $64 million as a possible contract offer from the Bruins.
“I know that I’d have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now.”
That statement from Neely made waves, but Swayman’s agent took exception to the quote. Lewis Gross of SPM Sports released a statement saying $64 million was never put on the table.
“I feel I need to defend my client,” Gross said. “At today’s press conference, $64 million was referenced. This was the first time that number was ever discussed. Prior to the press conference, no offer was made reaching that level.”
Gros went on to state his disappointment with the Bruins front office.
“We are extremely disappointed,” Gross said. “This was not fair to Jeremy. We will take a few days to discuss where we go from here.”
Negotiations between the two parties have been kept quiet since the start of the offseason, but everyone remained confident that something would get done. With a little over a week until the start of the season, it seems Swayman will not be with the Bruins to start the year.
During the press conference, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery stated they were preparing to start the 2024-25 regular season with Joonas Korpisalo as their starting goalie.
Previous reports have indicated that Swayman wants a similar contract signed by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. The star defender is in the third year of an eight-year deal worth $9.5 million annually.
