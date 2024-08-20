Three NHL Players That Should Request Trades
The Nashville Predators have been in the NHL headlines all summer long, but this time they are doing a bit of damage control. Goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov requested a trade from the organization and informed them he would not report to their AHL team. The team responded by saying they expected him to be at training camp competing for a job on the NHL roster. The two sides are now in a standoff, but it's unlikely to end amicably.
Patrik Laine and the Columbus Blue Jackets are going through their own trade request, as Laine seeks a fresh start with a new organization. There seems to be an increase in these situations, where players are able to exercise more control over their situation and force a trade. With that increase in mind, let's look at three more players who should request a trade out of their current situations.
Bobby Brink - Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers selected Bobby Brink in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft for his all-around offensive game. After registering 92 points in 67 NCAA games at the University of Denver, Brink hasn't yet had the same success at the NHL level.
At age 22, the forward has plenty of time to continue developing, the problem is that the Flyers might not be the best fit for him at this point. The team moved Brink all over the lineup while he was with the NHL club, including multiple games being a healthy scratch. Despite the ups-and-downs, he managed 11 goals and 23 points in 57 games.
Going into the 2024-2025 season, there is a chance he can fully earn the top-six role that he is seeking. The Flyers also have to find spots for players like Matvei Michkov, Morgan Frost, and Tyson Foerster. With only so many spots available, it will soon become in Brink's best interest to seek a new opportunity elsewhere.
Rasmus Andersson - Calgary Flames
It's a hard time for the Calgary Flames, but that doesn't mean everyone has to stay and deal with it. One of the players that should make sure he gets out is Rasmus Andersson. The 27 year-old defender has two years remaining on his contract with a respectable yet manageable salary of $4.55 million. He's posted at least 39 points over the last three years, including a 50 point season in 2022.
The Flames are heading towards a top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and possibly beyond. With Andersson in his prime offensively and athletically, he should seek a trade somewhere he can realistically contend for a championship.
Alex Turcotte - Los Angeles Kings
Similar to Brink, Alex Turcotte is a prime candidate to seek a fresh start to kickstart his NHL career. The former top-five pick in the draft is now 23 and has just 32 games of NHL experience. He had his best offensive season in the AHL last season, scoring 29 points in 35 games before being called up to the Los Angeles Kings.
The Kings just signed him to a bridge deal for the next three seasons, anticipating him playing his way into a larger role and contract over that time. The problem for Turcotte is the Kings have a logjam of forwards and it's hard to see him pushing past players like Trevor Moore, Alex Laferriere. or Warren Foegele to earn a top-six spot on the wing. The center position is still dominated by captain Anze Kopitar and Philip Danault, so unless Turcotte wants to be a third-line center for the Kings, it might be in his best interest to seek a trade out of Los Angeles.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!