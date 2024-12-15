Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospects Lead Canada's WJC Roster
The 2025 World Juniors Championship in Ottawa is nearing rapidly, and Hockey Canada expects a gold medal at the tournament. The United States are gearing up for a repeat, but with the recently announced roster for Team Canada, there's a sense that the Canadian squad could unseat the USA. A big part of that effort will revolve around a few 2025 NHL Draft prospects.
Hockey Canada released their 25-player roster that they'll bring to Ottawa, and with a seemingly unlimited pool of talent to choose from, they opted to bring in a few key youngsters to accompany a relatively veteran group. Forward Porter Martone, defenseman Matthew Schaefer, and goaltender Jack Ivankovic all will suit up for Canada in the new year, and each one will likely be an NHL team's first round selection come next summer.
Martone has been around the top of the 2025 draft class for months now, and as this season's gone on he continues to challenge for the coveted No. 1 prospect title. The 6'3 teenager has NHL size, speed and offensive IQ, and he should be a big-minutes player for this tournament. Through 26 games in the Ontario Hockey League, he has an astounding 21 goals, 33 assists, and 54 points.
Schaefer is perhaps the fastest riser among the 2025-eligible skaters. In the recent CHL vs. United States Prospects Showdown, Schaefer was the best player among many talented amateurs. Combine that with 22 points in his first 17 games in the OHL, and he's gone from a possible top-10 pick to a legitimate first overall choice candidate.
Ivankovic may have the most to prove at this tournament, if Canada gives him a shot in the crease. He's been impressive in flashes but inconsistent with his OHL team, though a standout performance on the international level will go a long way to getting him into the first round of the 2025 draft.
One other interesting note from this roster is the inclusion of forward Gavin McKenna. An expected inclusion, yes, but McKenna isn't eligible to be drafted until 2026. Nonetheless, he remains one of the most impressive amateur players in the world.
