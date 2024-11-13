Maple Leafs Activate New Defenseman After Lengthy Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been patiently waiting for one of their key free agent signings to fully recover from a knee injury that has kept him out for well over seven months. The wait is finally over as the Maple Leafs have activated defenseman Jani Hakanpaa from long-term injured reserve.
Hakanpaa signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs at the start of free agency, but it was quickly revealed that a lingering knee problem might be worse than expected. Some reports indicated that Hakanpaa might not be able to ever play hockey again, but after a long road of recovery, he is ready for his return to the NHL.
Before making the jump to the NHL roster, the Maple Leafs gave Hakanpaa a couple of games at the American Hockey League level to help get up to game speed. Hakanpaa’s recovery sidelined him for the entirety of the Maple Leafs training camp and preseason.
The Toronto Marlies iced Hakanpaa in a pair of games for his conditioning stint.
Hakanpaa hasn’t played an NHL game since March 16 with the Dallas Stars. He played 64 games with the Stars during the 2023-24 season and scored a pair of goals with 10 assists for 12 total points.
Knowns as a shutdown defender, Hakanpaa has posted just 45 points (15G-30A) in his 288-game NHL career.
Before the Maple Leafs and Stars, Hakanpaa played with the Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks. He was originally a fourth-round draft pick (104th overall) of the St. Louis Blues in 2010.
As a right-shot defender coming off of a lengthy recovery, Hakanpaa will likely replace Conor Timmins on the Maple Leafs' third defensive pair.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!