Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Remains Out
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wait on their captain to return to full health. It's a difficult start to the team's second half of the season, as their best player hasn't been 100% for most of the 2024-2025 season. After Auston Matthews briefly returned before the holiday break, it was announced that he had re-aggravated his injury.
The hope was that the break would give the Maple Leafs' captain the needed time to recover. Unfortunately for Mathews, he remains out. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Matthews won't return for either of the Leafs' upcoming games against the Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals. Head coach Craig Berube also confirmed that the star forward would miss the upcoming pair of games.
The injury bug continues to hurt Matthews, even as the Maple Leafs downplay any concern. The reality is that Matthews has been limited to just 24 games this season and it's not a guarantee that he will remain healthy when he returns. It's been a tough stretch for the 27-year-old from Arizona, but it's not over quite yet. When he is on the ice, however, he is his usual elite self. He has 11 goals and 23 points in his 24 games.
With Matthews dealing with injuries, the Leafs are managing to stay afloat in the Atlantic Division. The team is 21-12-2 through 35 games, putting them in second place with 44 points. They trail the defending champion Florida Panthers by just two points for the division lead. The way this season is going, the race for the Atlantic is likely to come down to the wire.
When Matthews does return, he will be determined to get back on the right page. Over his career, he's been arguably the best goal scorer in the NHL. Over his 586 games, he's amassed 379 goals and 672 total points.
