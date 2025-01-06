Maple Leafs Forward Fined by NHL
The Toronto Maple Leafs have extended their winning streak to four games, but their most recent victory wasn’t a perfect outing. Tensions boiled a bit in the first period between the Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnett Hathaway.
In the final frame, with the game tied at two, Maple Leafs forward Max Domi took an elbowing penalty against Hathaway. Not only did Domi sit for two minutes, but the NHL Department of Player Safety has stepped in with some extra discipline.
The NHL announced that Domi has been fined $5,000 for elbowing against Hathaway.
In the play, Hathaway is attempting to play the puck in his own zone when Domi catches up to him from behind. Domi clearly leads with his elbow into a hit, aiming straight for Hathaway’s head.
Domi’s elbow hits Hathaway in the head before the rest of his body hits the boards. Hathaway wasn’t injured on the play, but he was the center of attention against the Maple Leafs.
Hathaway and Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe dropped the gloves for a fight in the opening period, and McCabe left the game with an injury following the fight.
Before the fight started, Hathaway and McCabe got tangled up infront of the Maple Leafs net, both falling to the ice. While getting up, McCabe gave Hathaway and extra shove, pushing his head forcefully into the ice.
Following the fight, McCabe was visibly shaken up with a possible head injury.
Domi may have been looking for retaliation against Hathaway following his fight with McCabe.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!