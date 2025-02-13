Maple Leafs Superstar Lifts Canada to Victory
Canada kicked off the 4 Nations Face-Off with a thrilling 4-3 ovetime victory over Sweden, and they owe special thanks to a Toronto Maple Leafs forward. The contest started the tournament off with an absolute banger, as the game was competitive and full of action from start to finish.
Giving Canada the victory was Maple Leafs star winger Mitch Marner. With just under five minutes remaining in the overtime period, Marner collected a pass and fired home a shot that beat Sweden and Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson.
While Marner deserves credit for sealing the game, the player of the game for Team Canada was their captain and Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby. The 37-year-old Crosby continued his run of excellence on the international stage as he had three assists to lead all Canadian skaters.
His first point was classic Crosby. With the Canadians on the power play, he made a gorgeous behind-the-back feed to Nathan MacKinnon for the opening goal of the tournament. Later on in overtime, he made an incredibly smart drop pass to Marner which gave him the space and time to rifle home the game-winner.
For a game full of offense, each goalie played surprisingly well. Gustavsson was excellent despite giving up four goals, making countless saves at pivotal times for his team and keeping them in the game against a lethal Canadian offensive attack.
Speaking of keeping them in the game, that's exactly what Canada's starting goalie, Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, did. He played his best sequence of the game in overtime, including a stretched out stick save on forward Mika Zibanejad that looked like a certain goal off of Zibanejad's stick. But Binnington rose to the occasion, stopping 23 of 26 shots and earning the win in the opening game.
