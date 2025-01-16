Maple Leafs Named Landing Spot for Islanders Defenseman
The Toronto Maple Leafs are once again approaching an NHL Trade Deadline in need of defensive reinforcements. It's a yearly occurrence for this version of the Leafs. The team is loaded with some of the best forwards in the league, but can they keep the puck out of their own net when it matters most?
According to one NHL analyst, the Maple Leafs could be the best landing spot for one of the top defensive players on the trade market this year. TSN's Nick Kypreos released his latest takes on the trade deadline chatter, and he linked the Leafs to New York Islanders' stay-at-home defenseman Scott Mayfield.
"There is the consideration that he has a no-trade clause, so it would require him to sign off on a move," he wrote. "But if Lou Lamoriello wants to move Mayfield, there will be a market. The Maple Leafs would love to get this player."
The addition of Mayfield would be a huge boost to their blue line. The team has already made efforts to improve defensively, acquiring and signing veteran Chris Tanev to provide some insulation in front. But there exists further need for more defense, and Mayfield fits the bill.
For starters, he's a right-shot player. The Leafs currently have a decent stable of left-shot blue liners, featuring Morgan Reilly, Jake McCabe, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. But aside from Tanev, their right side is lacking. Mayfield would be a vast improvement.
He'd also make the Leafs' penalty killing unit that much better. Already a top-10 special teams squad, Mayfield brings more proven penalty killing experience and a shot blocking presence.
The big sticking point with this scenario is the contract. Mayfield is signed through the 2029-2030 campaign, making $3.5 million annually. The Leafs are tight against the salary cap, and any additional salary creates a potential issue for their cap management.
But if the Leafs want to take a big swing in what could be the final year their current core remains intact, Mayfield should be a top player on their wish list. The return might be hefty, but he could be the missing piece for the Maple Leafs finally making a deep playoff run.
