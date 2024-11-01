Maple Leafs Send Veteran Duo to AHL for Conditioning
After a few tough losses to start the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be finding their stride. With a 6-4-1 record through their first 11 games, the team has to be encouraged. They've managed to win some impressive games as they build chemistry within their new lineup and deploy a totally new tandem of goalies in net.
Part of the Maple Leafs plan is to utilize some key veterans in supporting roles, players like defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and forward Connor Dewar. Both brought in to provide some crucial depth to the lineup, neither has played a game this season. But it seems both are nearing a return, as the Leafs sent the veteran duo to their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, for a conditioning stint. The team shared the latest developments via their X account.
With this assignment, both players will have up to three games to get up to game speed in the AHL. It will be a huge step for Hakanpaa and Dewar as they near a return from injury.
Hakanpaa is entering his sixth season in the NHL and his first in Toronto. The 32-year-old blue liner is has 288 games of NHL experience, playing with the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, and Dallas Stars. He has 15 goals and 45 points in his career, as he's known mostly for being a defensive presence. When he returns to the Leafs' lineup, he should slot in on their third pairing and boost their penalty killing unit.
Dewar is entering his fifth season in the NHL and his second with the Maple Leafs. Originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild, he played his first three professional seasons in Minnesota before signing in Toronto. In his career, he's played 190 games and recorded 19 goals and 43 points. Known for his hard-working style and bottom-six capability, Dewar is likely to be an important fourth-liner for the Leafs going forward.
