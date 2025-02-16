USA Shocks Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off
The United States shocked the hockey world at the 4 Nations Face-Off and defeated Canada in their first matchup. The game was an intense battle that featured fights, scoring, and impressive goaltending. Ultimately, the United States outplayed Canada to earn a 3-1 victory and clinch their spot in the tournament's championship game.
The tilt between Canada and the USA began with an explosion. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk squared off against Tampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel in a spirited bout. That fight was followed up by two more within nine seconds of game action. Matthew's brother Brady scrapped with Sam Bennett of Canada, and JT Miller and Colton Parayko exchanged fists on the ensuing play.
But once the tempers cooled, the teams went back and forth, trading chances and body checks. Canada struck first when Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid roofed a backhand behind USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck. That would prove to be the only goal Canada would record for the rest of the game as Team USA stifled the powerful Canadian offense.
Jake Guentzel led the way offensively for Team USA. He tied the game for the Americans with a goal five minutes after McDavid put the Canadiens up 1-0, and he added on an empty-netter in the third period to bring their lead to two goals. He was named the First Star of the Game.
Detroit Red Wings center and captain Dylan Larkin recorded the game winner for the Americans. After a feed from Minnesota Wild winger Matthew Boldy, Larkin lasered a shot behind Canada's netminder, Jordan Binnington.
This is Canada's first loss in a best-on-best tournament with Sidney Crosby on their roster. They entered the game with a 26-0 record dating back to. 2011 with Crosby in the lineup, but Team USA puts a blemish on that unbeaten record.
With the win, the United States secured its spot in the championship game. It's possible they face Canada once again if they are able to win their final game in regulation. Otherwise, Finland could force a rematch with a win over Canada in their upcoming meeting.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!