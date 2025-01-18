Utah Hockey Club Prospect Could Join Team Soon
The inaugural season for the Utah Hockey Club has gone better than many expected, and it appears they are set to get another boost before the campaign ends. According to a recent report, the team is set to bring over one of their top prospects currently playing in Russia.
The Utah Hockey Club selected defenseman Dmitry Simashev with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 6'4" Russian puck mover is a big, rangy, and skillful defender. Elite Prospects describes his play style as "perfect posture, sinking deep into his stride, with ample flexibility through his hips, knees, and ankles, allowing him to generate power and agility that few can match." It's a glowing review for one of the top players outside of the NHL.
Now, there are reports surfacing that Simashev is ready to make the jump to North America. Currently playing in the KHL with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, one of the top organizations in the KHL, a recent article from RG.org states that Simashev will sign his entry-level contract with Utah once his current season ends. It would be a huge development for the organization, as Daria Tuboltseva writes.
"Simashev’s arrival would signify another milestone in Utah’s efforts to build a competitive and exciting team," Tuboltseva wrote. "Whether he arrives sooner or later, Utah fans have much to look forward to as Simashev embarks on the next chapter of his career."
Utah is in the midst of trying to claw their way into a playoff spot. Currently six points back of a wild card spot in the Western Conference, Utah is hoping to make up some ground as soon as possible. Bringing in a mobile and high IQ defender like Simashev could provide a huge boost to their team's pursuit.
There also exists the possibility that Simashev remains in the KHL for the rest of this season and makes his North American debut at the start of the 2025-2026 campaign. That will depend on how his KHL squad fares in the postseason. If they go on an extended run, it will likely prevent Simashev from making the jump in time for this current season.
