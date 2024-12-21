Utah Hockey Club Winger Extends Scoring Streak
The Utah Hockey Club handed a surprising loss to the Minnesota Wild, toppling the Western Conference titans by a score of 2-1. The win improved Utah's overall record to 16-11-5 and to within one point of a Wild Card spot in the West.
Leading the way for the Utah Hockey Club was winger Dylan Guenther. Guenther netted both goals for Utah, raising his season totals to 16 goals and 16 assists in 32 games. He also extended his scoring streak to seven games. Over that span, he's recorded six goals and five assists for 11 points.
This is Guenther's second hot streak of the 2024-2025 campaign already. He opened the season shot out of a cannon and led the Utah offense. He scored two goals each in the first two games of the season and netted five over the first three games. Now, he's on another heater and Utah is climbing the standings because of it.
One area he continues to excel is on the power play. His shooting abilities are a focal point of the team's strategy with the man advantage and it's bringing the team a ton of success. Through the first 32 games, Guenther's racked up seven goals and 15 points on the power play, which ranks first for both power play goals and points.
Guenther has been having an excellent year since signing a contract extension with the organization. He signed an eight-year deal in the offseason, keeping the 21-year-old with the franchise until the 2033 summer.
He was originally drafted by the organization when they were the Arizona Coyotes. The team selected him with the ninth overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. This is his third season with the NHL team, and in 110 career NHL games he already has 40 goals and 42 assists for 82 points.
