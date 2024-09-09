Canucks Star Cleared After Scary Injury
The Vancouver Canucks took a huge step forward during the 2023-2024 season, They increased their point total by 26, going from an 83-point team to a 109-point one and are now one of the favorites to capture the Pacific Division title again in 2024-2025.
A huge piece of the Canucks' success last year was the elite season forward Brock Boeser had. The 27 year-old had a career year in Vancouver, scoring 40 goals and adding 33 assists. He also brought his power play production up significantly, registering 16 goals and 25 points with the man advantage.
Boeser now enters the final season of his current deal with the Canucks, which pays him an average annual salary of $6.65 million. Both sides are considering their options, but one of the biggest question marks entering the season is Boeser's health.
Boeser missed the the Canucks' final game of the season, a game seven loss to the Edmonton Oilers, due to a blood clot found in his leg. The findings resulted in Boeser going on blood thinners medication, keeping him out of game action and delaying his offseason skating routine.
Now, Boeser is off of blood thinners and ready to return for the Canucks. He has been officially cleared to play, marking the end of a long summer of recovery for the star forward. Looking forward to this season, he's hoping to stay healthy and earn another multi-year extension. Speaking at the Canucks' annual charity golf outing, he updated the media on his contract negotiations and his goal to start strong this season.
"Just let it (contract negotiations) play out," Boeser said. "Obviously coming off a blood clot, I think I've got a lot to prove, just kind of dealing with that little setback. So, I'm just focused on having a great camp again like I did last year, and trying to have a fast start to this season again."
If he's healthy, Boeser should continue being a top goal scorer in Vancouver. In 479 NHL games, he's accumulated 179 goals, with five seasons of 20 goals or more. He was originally selected by the Canucks in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!