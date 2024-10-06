Canucks, Avalanche Swap Defensemen in Trade
The Vancouver Canucks and the Colorado Avalanche both have their sights set on the Stanley Cup this season. The Western Conference is loaded with talented lineups like these two clubs, and the battle will be fierce during the 2024-2025 campaign.
Despite the Canucks and Avalanche being in each others way, the two organizations linked up for a trade that could benefit both sides. The Canucks announced that they acquired defenseman Erik Brannstrom from the Avalanche in exchange for defender Tucker Poolman and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Canucks are also retaining 20% of Poolman's salary in the deal.
Brannstrom is now with his fourth organiztion despite being just 25 years old. The Vegas Golden Knights originally drafted the Swedish defender in the first round of the 2017 draft. He never suited up for the Golden Knights, however, as he was traded to the Ottawa Senators.
He made his NHL debut with the Senators during the 2018-2019 campaign, but didn't earn a larger role until the following season. Since then, he's played consistently in the NHL, accumulating 266 career games and 69 total points. Last season was his best in the NHL, putting up three goals and 20 points over 76 games. He's hoping to find a permanent home with Vancouver.
Poolman is a bit of a journeyman at 31, bounching between the AHL and the NHL over his professional career. He's played in 163 total games at the NHL level with the Winnipeg Jets and the Canucks. He's posted 23 career points as well.
