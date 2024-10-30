Canucks Goalie on Unlikely Run
The Vancouver Canucks were dealt an unfortunate blow before their season even began. The team's top two goalies, Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs, both went down with injuries that kept them out of the season opener. A few weeks later, and the Canucks are still waiting for their puck-stopping duo to return to full health.
In the meantime, the Canucks are 4-1-3 and sitting in third place in the Pacific Division. A huge reason for their early success is owed to the goalie shouldering a majority of their starts, Kevin Lankinen. Lankinen was a last-minute addition to the Canucks' lineup just before the season began, but he's playing like a regular starter.
He's started six of team's first eight games, and he's been a brickwall in net. He boasts a record of 4-0-2 and is sporting a goals against average of 2.29 and a dazzling save percentage of .920. He's also posted one shutout during his first six starts.
The Canucks were destined to struggle out of the gate with their net minding tandem experiencing injuries, but Lankinen has been a saving grace for the team. NHL EDGE provided some important statistics to show just how strong he's been for Vancouver.
The thing that jumps out is his save percentage on high-danger chances and mid-range shot attempts. He's facing the majority of his shots against in these areas, but opposing offenses are struggling to put the puck behind him. His high-danger save percentage ranks in the 71st percentile among all NHL goalies by saving .842% of all chances.
Similarly, mid-range shots are largely ineffective against Lankinen so far. He's stopped 46 of 51 mid-range shots, giving him a save percentage of .902% in those situations.
If Lankinen can continue this run for a few more weeks, he could possibly save the Canucks' season. With the Pacific Division remaining a dog fight and playoff positions at a premium, no team can afford to fall behind early. Thankfully, the Canucks don't have to worry about that due to the surprising run of Kevin Lankinen.
