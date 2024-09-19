Golden Knights Goaltender Not Reporting to Team
The Vegas Golden Knights haven't had goaltender Robin Lehner on the ice since April of 2022. He wasn't available when the team captured the 2023 Stanley Cup, and he missed the entirety of last season as well. Surgeries, personal issues, and mental health have all kept Lehner on the sidelines for the last two years.
Entering the new season, the Golden Knights reported that Lehner failed to show up for his yearly physical. This is a requirement for all players under contract, according to the NHL and NHLPA's Collective Bargaining Agreement. When that information came out, speculation grew that he might not play at all this upcoming season and what ramifications may follow.
Kelly McCrimmon, the Golden Knights' General Manager, addressed the issue with Lehner as training camp opened up. He informed the media that the goaltender would not be reporting to the club this season and that they are exploring what options are next for him and the organization.
"Will not be reporting to the club this year," he said. "He continues to be unfit to play. There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA and (Vegas) are working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps, and when we have more to say, we will."
Despite the vague statement, it's clear that the Knights won't have Lehner available during the 2024-2025 season. It's another blow to the franchise, but one they were seemingly prepared for. The team signed former Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender Ilya Samsonov, giving Adin Hill another competent partner in net. The tandem should be able to backstop the team to another playoff appearance.
Lehner joined the Golden Knights during the trade deadline of 2020. In his career, he has 364 career appearances and 345 starts. Holding a 152-141-49 record, he's compiled a 2.71 goals against average and a solid save percentage of .917%. Now set to miss his third straight season, it's unclear if Lehner will play another NHL game again.
