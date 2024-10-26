Golden Knights Forward To Make Season Debut
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to a hot start once again, currently sitting atop the Pacific division at 5-2-1. Now, they're about to get one of their best players back in the lineup.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that star forward William Karlsson will make his season debut Saturday night against the rival San Jose Sharks. The 31-year-old Swede missed the first eight games of the season with an undisclosed injury.
One of the few remaining "Golden Misfits" from the team's inaugural season, Karlsson has been a star throughout his entire time in Vegas. In 502 games, he has 152 goals and 215 assists for 367 points while providing great value on defense as well. He ranks second in franchise history in goals and points, as well as third in assists and games played.
Last season, Karlsson scored 30 goals and 30 assists for 60 points in 70 games, his highest point total since he scored a career-best 78 in 2017-18, the Knights' first season. He added two assists in seven playoff games.
Cassidy did not say where exactly Karlsson will slot into the lineup, but he'll likely be in the middle six with some action on special teams.
Additionally, defenseman Nic Hague is day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury in Friday's 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. Kaedan Korzcak, who scored a goal and eight assists for nine points in 26 games last season, will take Hague's place in the lineup.
The Knights take on the Sharks at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. ET.
