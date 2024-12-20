Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Nearing Return
The Washington Capitals have managed to thrive without captain Alex Ovechkin in the lineup, but they have been eager to have their star winger back. The team is currently battling it out for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division while Ovi finishes up his rehabilitation.
The Capitals anticipated being without Ovechkin for a few months due to his broken leg, but he's recovered at a remarkable pace. He began skating just weeks after the fracture occurred and followed that up with joining the team at practice with a non-contact jersey. Now, he's taken another step towards his return by ditching the non-contact jersey for a regular one. NHL.com writer Tom Gulitti shared a clip of Ovi skating on his X account.
"Alex Ovechkin (fractured fibula) has shed the non-contact jersey," Gulitti wrote. "He was first player on the ice before the Capitals' option morning skate today."
With this next step, he could be playing in NHL games in the coming days. The team's head coach, Spencer Carbery, left the door open for Ovechkin to play in one of the team's upcoming games. He ruled Ovi out for their next contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, but according to Gulitti, Carbery did not rule him out for their next games against the Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins.
When he was in the lineup, Ovechkin was on a torrid pace chasing down Wayne Gretzky for the most NHL goals. He netted 15 goals in the first 18 games, bringing his career total to 868. He currently sits 26 goals shy of Gretzky's 894 career goals. The team has 51 games remaining in the season, and if they can get Ovi back for at least 45 of them, he has a very real chance of becoming the NHL's new all-time goal scoring leader.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!