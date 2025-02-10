Capitals Prospect Facing Drunk Driving Charges
A top prospect for the Washington Capitals is in some hot water due to some recent off-ice issues. According to a recent press release from the London, Ontario Police Department, Capitals' prospect Cam Allen was involved in a car collision, arrested, and charged with multiple offenses.
The Capitals prospect is facing a slew of charges due to incident. In the police report from the incident, Allen allegedly was involved in a single car collision that resulted in one of the passengers being transported to a nearby hospital. That person thankfully only sustained minor injuries.
The list of charges Allen is facing includes five separate offenses. Those charges are: impaired operating of a conveyance, impaired operation exceed blood alcohol concentration, failure to remain, failure to report an accident, and novice driver-blood alcohol concentration. The major conceit from the police report indicates that Allen had fled the scene following whatever accident or collision took place and he was identified and arrested several miles away from the scene of the crime.
Following his arrest, Allen was later released from custody. He will have to appear in front of a London court in the coming months to enter his plea and either face further consequences or have the matter dismissed.
Allen is currently one of the top prospects in the Capitals organization. The Canadian-born defender was selected in the fifth-round of the 2023 NHL Draft, and has been playing in the Ontario Hockey League since. He's split this season between the London Knights and the Guelph Storm of the OHL, where he's been very productive. In 18 games with the Knights he has 17 points and has 25 points in 27 games with the Storm. The Caps were very high on him previously, but it could become a much tougher road for him after this incident.
