Capitals Organization Can't Stop Winning
The Washington Capitals are one of the best teams in the NHL this season. They are the top team in the Metropolitan Division, battling for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, and coming in at number two on Breakaway On SI's latest power rankings.
The Capitals can't stop winning. That winning is apparently contagious in the Washington organization, as both their American Hockey League and ECHL squads are mirroring the success the NHL club is enjoying.
NHL Network shared an interesting graphic on their X account that illustrated just how successful the entire organization is this season. They currently have the division leading team in each of their respective divisions.
The Capitals are 19-6-2, good for 40 points. Their AHL squad, the Hershey Bears, are one of the top teams in the Atlantic Division with a 17-5-3 record. To top it off, their ECHL team, the South Carolina Stingrays, are 16-4-1 in the South Division.
The Caps are one of the most enjoyable teams to watch this season. Alex Ovechkin is chasing down Wayne Gretzky's goal scoring record, and it's seemingly accelerated his healing abilities. Ovi's already resumed skating, albeit in a limited capacity, just a few weeks after fracturing his tibia.
In the meantime, the team is still electric offensively. Led by Dylan Strome's breakout offensive campaign and a tandem in net that has the second-most combined wins in the NHL, the Caps are a legitimate threat in the NHL.
The AHL team is absolutely loaded, so it's no surprise that they are crushing the competition. They started the season led by first-round draft pick Ivan Miroshnichenko, who scored 14 points in his first 16 games before being called up to the NHL team. Currently, the team is led in scoring by 26-year-old center Ethen Frank. Frank has 25 points in 25 games.
The ECHL squad is led by 24-year-old forward Kyler Kupka. Kupka has 10 goals and 20 points in 21 games to lead the team in scoring.
