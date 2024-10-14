Watch: Jets Pull Off Crazy Goal Against Wild
The Winnipeg Jets are looking excellent to begin the season, rattling off three straight victories to open their 2024 campaign. They've beaten two of their divisional foes in the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild, and decisively handled the defending Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers.
The Jets are winning with their depth through their first three games, but they're also winning with some impressive decision-making and calculated risk-taking. The Jets put that on display during their most recent victory over the Wild.
With just under three seconds remaining in the first period, there was a face-off in the Wild's own zone. In a completely unorthodox and bold move, the Jets pulled their own goalie in favor of an extra skater, giving them six players in the offensive zone.
Now, this is a move that is done in the NHL, but it's not usually considered a threat in these types of situations. But in this situation, the Jets' decision paid off. Jets' captain Adam Lowry won the face-off clean to center Mark Scheifele, who deposited a rocket of a shot behind the Wild goalie for his fourth goal of the season.
It was an incredible play executed by the Jets, and it will be curious to see if this persuades other teams to pull their goalie with a few seconds left in a period more often. With the other team needing to precisely locate a 200-foot clearing attempt to score on the opposing empty net, some of the more aggressive coaches may unleash this tactic.
Scheifele meanwhile is leading the charge for the Jets. He has four goals in just three games and has a total of six points already. He just surpassed the 300-goal mark for his career, and he can put himself a lot closer to 400 if he continues this scoring pace. The Jets are counting on it, as they continue their red-hot start.
