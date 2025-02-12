What To Watch: 4 Nations Face-Off
The 4 Nations Face-Off is finally here. The meeting of the four international hockey superpowers kicks off with Sweden taking on Canada in Montreal. Let's dive into a few things to watch for as the tournament officially begins.
1. Friends Become Foes
Plenty of NHL teammates will be going head-to-head in this tournament. The defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, are a divided team at the 4 Nations. Aleksander Barkov leads four Panthers players who will line up for Finland, while Matthew Tkachuk dons his United States apparel, Gustav Forsling laces them up for Sweden, and Sam Reinhart figures to play a prominent role for Team Canada.
It's a common occurrence at this tournament, with the best of the best going at it in this tournament. 92 NHL players battle it out for the title of best hockey country on the globe, and friendships are being set aside for the next two weeks.
2. Can Finland Overcome Their Massive Injuries?
Poor Finland has been devastated by injury just before the tournament begins. Their top defender, Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars, as well as Jani Hakanpaa and Rasmus Ristolainen all had to withdraw from the tournament. It's left their blue line depleted.
But what's special about Finland in international play is their ability to play a team game. While they lack the firepower of the other three teams, they have an impressive squad and a starting goalie with lots to prove. It would be something incredible to witness this team overcome their injuries and take down the other three juggernauts in the field.
3. Who Will Lead the Scoring Race?
The tournament is filled with some of the best scorers in the NHL. One of the biggest questions is who will be the top scorer at this event? You could close your eyes and point to a player and have a good shot at being correct, that's how impressive and powerful these games should be.
How about this for a bold prediction? William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Team Sweden will lead the tournament in scoring.
