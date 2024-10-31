Who Signs First: Rangers or Avalanche Superstar?
Both the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers are attempting to negotiate massive long-term contract extensions for their superstar players. With the season almost a month underway, the league's already seen several huge contracts signed that could pave the way. Shea Theodore extended his contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Rangers already completed negotiations with star winger Alexis Lafreniere. The Dallas Stars inked their elite goalie Jake Oettinger to a contract that makes him one of the highest paid at his position.
That could give the Rangers and Avalanche hope that their remaining contract extensions will take care of themselves. The Rangers have the best goalie in the NHL, Igor Shesterkin, on an expiring deal and the Avalanche have elite winger Mikko Rantanen looking to get paid. Both players have been rumored to sign extensions since the most recent offseason began, but nothing has materialized yet. With so many contracts finalized already it begs the question, which superstar will sign their extension next?
Avalanche fans might say it's their star player, but the outlook isn't too bright at this point of the negotiations. Recent reports shared that Rantanen's camp and Colorado remain far off in contract talks.
That chasm likely exists because the Avalanche are unwilling to give Rantanen the same salary as their top player Nathan MacKinnon, who makes $12.6 million annually. But not only that, Colorado might be thinking even further down the line with defenseman Cale Makar, who currently makes $9 million a year. When Makar's contract expires in 2027, he will likely sign the richest contract a defender has ever signed in the NHL. That might not leave enough cap space for Rantanen to get the contract he deserves or would be willing to sign.
That leaves only one option: Rangers' goalie Igor Shesterkin. The negotiation process has been an arduous one for both parties. Shesterkin wants to not only sign the richest contract ever signed by a goalie, he wants his salary to account for a proportional percentage of the Rangers' salary cap. The Rangers reportedly offered him a deal worth $11 million annually, which Shesterkin rejected. The divide still seems wide, but if the Rangers are ready to pony up a little more, this should resolve itself fairly soon.
Negotiations are ongoing and fluid, but it seems the Rangers and Shesterkin are closer to finalizing a deal. With some inroads already made and the solution known, the Rangers' superstar should be the next one to sign a massive contract extension.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!