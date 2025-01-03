WJC Semifinals Preview and Prediction
The 2025 World Junior Championship is down to just four teams. The four best teams entering the tournament are remaining, making the two semifinal matchups equal parts exciting, intriguing, and hard to predict. Let's dive into the first of these two contests and take a stab at predicting who will make it to the gold medal game of the 2025 WJC.
USA (A1) vs. Czechia (B2)
The talented United States team takes on a motivated and excited Czechia team who just edged host-nation Canada in the final minute of their quarterfinal game. USA disposed of Switzerland in their quarterfinal game, giving both teams plenty of confidence heading into the opening face-off.
Czechia has four forwards entering this game with at least four goals scored in the tournament. St. Louis Blues draft pick Jakub Stancl and Seattle Kraken prospect Eduard Sale lead the team with five goals. Stancl is also tied with Utah Hockey Club draftee Vojtec Hradec for the team lead in points, with eight. Washington Capitals' prospect Petr Sikora rounds out their top-six scoring group with four goals and seven points so far.
The x-factor for Czechia will be Adam Jecho. The 6'5 center has two goals and six points at this year's WJC and has been a big part of his team having the highest scoring efficiency of the 10 teams in the tournament. They will rely on their efficiency once again to overcome the American squad and hope that the matchup problem Jecho presents is a difference maker.
The United States return to the semifinals playing excellent team hockey. They lit up the Swiss team for seven goals in the quarterfinals and smothered their opponents defensively. Hampton Slukynsky picked up his second win of the tournament as well, giving them two net minders with a pair of wins.
Leading the offense for the USA team is 2025-draft top prospect James Hagens and Capitals' defensive prospect Cole Hutson, who both have eight points so far. Hagens has an even four goals and four assists while Hutson is setting up goals regularly, with two goals and six assists.
The x-factor for the United States is forward Danny Nelson. Playing in a second-line role, he's the embodiment of this team's complete game. He excels offensively (four goals in the tournament ), skates extremely well, and plays strong defensively. Czechia may be able to key in on top wingers like Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard, but they will struggle to find an answer to the powerful play of Nelson.
Prediction: USA 4-2
The difference for this game will come down to depth. The top of Czechia's lineup is excellent, but there's no denying how much of the load they are carrying. Contrarily, the United States have eight forwards and two defenders with at least two goals. They get production from every single line. It will eventually be too much for Czechia to counter and USA will head to their second straight gold medal game.
Sweden (B1) vs. Finland (A2)
The best power play in the tournament meets the best defensive team with the highest collective save percentage, what more can you ask for in a semifinal matchup? These two teams are polar opposites of each other in approach, player makeup, and style and it's a battle of wills to see which method wins.
Sweden has been a high-flying and dizzying team that out skates every body. Their star defenseman and Detroit Red Wings prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka is looking to become the first defender to lead the tournament in scoring since Erik Johnson tied for the lead back in 2007. Sandin-Pellikka is already up to nine poins through five games and has another opportunity to add to his total against Finland.
Their blue line is impressive behind their top defender too. Tom Willander, a first-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks, has two goals and five assists through five games. Theo Lindstein, another first-round pick in the lineup, has three assists and is playing meaningful minutes to round out Sweden's top three.
That doesn't get into their forward group, that is constantly displaying their chemistry and comfortability with one another. They have seven forwards averaging a point per game in the tournament, making it extremely difficult on opponents to match up.
The x-factor is center Otto Stenberg. Another recent Blues' first-round pick, he's been a play generator for the Swedes through five games. He has one goal and five assists, and his playmaking will be crucial in order for Sweden to advance.
Finland has the team to challenge the best offenses however, and will provide the toughest defensive test Sweden has faced in this year's tournament. The Fins managed to steal a victory in overtime over USA in the preliminary round, and it was largely due to their ability to stifle the rush attack of the United States.
The main focus of the Finnish team is their goaltender, Petteri Rimpinen. Earning the nickname, "Mr. Showtime," from his teammates, he's been the best net minder in the tournament. He has four wins in five starts, has a 2.00 goals against average, a shutout, and is stopping nearly 95% of the shots on goal. He's the biggest reason why Finland has allowed just one power play goal so far and has the best team save percentage at this year's WJC.
The stout goaltending has transferred to their blue line as well, and they are playing a fiesty and sturdy game in front of Rimpinen. Their captain Aron Kiviharju, a Minnesota Wild prospect, is as competitive and fiery as anyone in this event and sets the tone for the entire lineup. The gritty approach is contagious, and you can see it reflected in every defender that steps on the ice.
But for Finland to win, they need to get pucks in the net. The x-factor for them is Jesse Kiiskinen. He's been the team's best offensive player in every game and is a presence each shift he takes. He'll have to put up an MVP-like performance to get the Finns over a mighty Swedish team.
Prediction: Sweden 3-1
The Swedes are set for a rematch against the United States after a close affair with the Fins. The third goal will likely be an empty-netter with the Fins challenging late in the game, but this will be back-and-forth for 60 minutes. Ultimately, Sweden wins out. They are deep, dangerous, and determined to earn a gold medal. With a semifinal win, they will enter the finals with a confidence that should worry Team USA.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!