Milestones Mask Massive Issue for Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins escaped with a win on what many will remember as a milestone evening for some of their top stars.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby became the ninth player in NHL history to amass 1,600 points, and Evgeni Malkin secured his third milestone of the season, scoring goal 500 of his career. And yet, the Penguins nearly fell to the Buffalo Sabres on home ice, in large part due to awful defensive play throughout.
Through five games, the Penguins are one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL. They have allowed the second-most goals this season (21) and tied for the third-most scoring chances (157). They also lead the league in both high-danger scoring chances allowed (69) and in shots allowed (165).
Defense was never expected to be a strength of this Penguins team, with offensive-minded blue-liners Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson collecting the bulk of the ice time. However, they cannot continue to allow this many chances and expect to win games, especially with growing uncertainty in goal.
Tristan Jarry has now been pulled in four of his last ten starts and has allowed 12 goals in under seven periods of hockey. Rookie Joel Blomqvist bailed out the team last night, stopping 26 of 29 shots, including three straight breakaways/odd-man rushes in the second period.
Their personnel on the back end isn't changing, so it's incumbent upon those in the lineup to perform better, especially leaders like Letang, Karlsson, and Marcus Pettersson.
The Penguins have built a winning record through one week, but if they don't tighten up defensively, it could be a third consecutive missed postseason in Pittsburgh.
