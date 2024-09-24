Penguins Best Options for Pivotal Role
The Pittsburgh Penguins opened week two of training camp with some early work on their power play. Despite having three of the most offensively gifted players of the current era, the Penguins ranked 30th in the NHL on the man advantage last season.
The Penguins rolled out Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and Kris Letang as their top power play group at practice on Monday. Mike Sullivan often reminds us not to take stock into line combinations this early in training camp. However, Rickard Rakell's presence on the top unit is a reminder that the Penguins have options to fill a pivotal role.
The Penguins have needed more from the net front position since the departure of Patric Hornqvist in 2020. Jake Guentzel, traded at last year's deadline, mainly filled that role in recent seasons.
Michael Bunting is the best fit for that role due to his extensive history of finding offensive success in and around the crease and his ability and willingness to screen the goaltender effectively. And yet, Bunting practiced with the second unit during the team's first run-through.
Most wouldn't think of Rakell as a net-front presence. He's never been an overly physical player.
However, since joining the Penguins, most of Rakell's offense has come from the high-danger areas of the offensive zone. According to NHL Edge, Rakell has scored 63% of his goals from those high-danger areas since the start of the 2022-23 season.
No matter who starts the year in that role, expect both Rakell and Bunting to be pivotal to the Penguins' power play success.
