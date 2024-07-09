Multiple Penguins Could Become Trade Targets
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a unique position entering the 2024-25 season. Their core has remained healthy and performed among the best at their respective positions. However, the team has missed the postseason in consecutive seasons and appears on course for a rebuild.
Penguins President and General Manager Kyle Dubas remains confident. His star players, referencing them as a reason this won't be a "strip it down to the studs" rebuild. Dubas' moves in free agency, however, do signal at least a partial rebuild has begun in Pittsburgh, and a handful of current Penguins may find themselves on trade lists as a result.
Rickard Rakell
Rickard Rakell has played in parts of three seasons with the Penguins but is coming off his worst year since joining the organization. Injuries derailed the early portion of Rakell's campaign, and inconsistencies plagued the back half of the year.
Rakell's poor performance undoubtedly tanked any trade stock he had going into this offseason, but a return to his 2022-23 self (28G-60Pts-82GP) could revitalize the market. The versatile forward has four years remaining on his contract, which includes an eight-team no-trade list.
Marcus Pettersson
Outside of the "core four" Penguins, Pettersson may have the highest value on the team. He has been their most consistent defensive force for multiple seasons and is coming off a career year, scoring 30 points (4G-26A) in 82 games.
Pettersson needs a new contract following the 2024-25 season, which the Penguins have reportedly already begun discussing with his agent Peter Wallen. The market for Pettersson would be immense, and if the Penguins decide to shop the 28-year-old defenseman, few players would fetch a better return.
Bryan Rust
Bryan Rust is one of only four Penguins remaining from their back-to-back Cup runs in 2016 and 2017. He remains an integral part of their forward core, scoring 56 points (28G-28A) last season despite spending a few stints on injured reserve.
Rust is unlikely to be available for trade this upcoming season due to his no-movement clause in his contract through the 2024-25 campaign. After this season, Rust's clause goes away, making his remaining three years eligible to be traded without issue. At 32 years old, Rust remains a reliable goal scorer and a fantastic penalty killer.