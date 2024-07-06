Top 10 NHL Prospects
The NHL is a youthful league. The speed and athleticism of the sport increase every season while the game is increasingly phasing out older players. Luckily, the group of incoming rookies and prospects is outstanding for the league. The past two entry drafts were filled with multiple players ready for the NHL, or on the cusp. Here's a look at the top 10 NHL prospects.
1. Macklin Celebrini - San Jose Sharks
The number one overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft is a can't-miss prospect. He can score 60+ points as a teenager in the NHL, if he chooses to turn pro this season. He has the hands, IQ, and sticktoitiveness to become an MVP candidate in a few short years. The Sharks and the NHL might not see him in 2024 if he opts to return to school for another season, but if he makes the jump he will be one of the most exciting players in the league immediately.
2. Matvei Michkov - Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers shocked many when they lured Matvei Michkov out of the KHL to sign his entry-level contract. With that bit of business accomplished, the Flyers will have one of the most talented players outside of the NHL in their lineup in 2024. in 49 games in the KHL last year, he scored 19 goals and added 22 assists.
There isn't anything Michkov can't do on the ice. He can dish it, score by himself, and maintain responsibility in the defensive end. The Flyers are getting an incredible player and difference-maker in Michkov and will be greatly improved next season.
3. Cutter Gauthier - Anaheim Ducks
After forcing his way out of Philadelphia, Cutter Gauthier has everything to prove in Anaheim. He has the talent and potential to do that, but he will be highly scrutinized along the way. He was a stud at Boston College last year, with 65 points in 48 games. Equally as impressive as his offensive skills is his defensive awareness. He possesses a well-rounded, NHL-ready game, and the Ducks are thrilled to have him.
4. Jiri Kulich - Buffalo Sabres
Jiri Kulich should make the Buffalo Sabres lineup this season after putting it all together in the AHL in 2023. He recorded 27 goals in just 57 games with the Rochester Americans, and the Sabres can desperately use that scoring touch. His shot is lethal, and if he skates with a center who can feed him the puck, the Sabres will have a potent new line in 2024.
5. Brandt Clark - Los Angeles Kings
The best defenseman waiting for a full-time spot in the NHL Is Brandt Clarke. Taken in the 2021 NHL Draft, Clarke's waited patiently to take the reigns from defensive stalwart Drew Doughty. In 2023, he recorded 46 points in 50 games in the AHL and six points in 19 NHL appearances. He should be the team's second pairing, right-side defender to begin the 2024 season, and his impact will be noticeable for the Kings.
6. Will Smith - San Jose Sharks
The fourth overall pick in 2023 absolutely dominated the NCAA ranks, wracking up 71 points in 41 games. He is ready to play in the NHL in 2024, and the Sharks should give him every opportunity possible to develop his game.
He's a playmaking forward who has the hands and strength to develop his shot into an equally threatening part of his toolkit. He possesses next-level vision on the ice and never misses an open teammate. Playing alongside some NHL talent in San Jose will bring out just how dynamic he is on the ice.
7. Artyom Levshunov - Chicago Blackhawks
The number two pick in this past draft is a defensive stud. He played at Michigan State last season, recording 35 points in 38 games with the Spartans. He looked like an NHL-ready defenseman all season in the NCAA, and he has a legitimate chance to make the Blackhawks out of training camp. In the meantime, he's one of the best defenseman not currently in the NHL.
8. Lane Hutson - Montreal Canadiens
Right behind Levshunov is Lane Hutson, the offensive dynamo for the Montreal Canadiens. The undersized puck mover is slated to spend 2024 in the NHL and should assert his skillset immediately. He can run a powerplay and join the rush with ease, and if he can handle the defensive responsibilities he will be a top defender for the Canadiens.
9. Dalibor Dvorsky - St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues have an outstanding prospect in Dalibor Dvorsky. He played professionally in Europe before joining the OHL this past season. He dominated there, scoring 45 goals and 88 points in 52 games with the Sudbury Wolves. He is aggressive, gets to the front of the net, and is incredibly difficult to disrupt when he has the puck. He projects to be a top-line center or winger once he hits the NHL, and it could be as soon as this season.
10. Nate Danielson - Detroit Red Wings
Danielson might be easy to dismiss after he regressed offensively in his post-draft season. Don't read into that too much, as he played on a depleted Brandon Wheat Kings team for most of the season. After being moved to the Portland Winter Hawks, he recorded 41 points in 29 games.
But the offense isn't what makes Danielson so NHL-ready. It's his two-way effectiveness, his size, and his command of his body to create chances. He can come in and be a third-line center for an NHL team right now, and his offensive potential has a sky-high ceiling. The Red Wings have a quality prospect and future NHL'er in Nate Danielson.
