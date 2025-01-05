What to Watch For: 2025 WJC Final
The gold medal game at the 2025 World Junior Championship is set, as the defending tournament champions the United States take on Finland. It's a a rematch of Group A combatants, as the two sides squared off in the preliminary round. Here's what to watch for as these two powerhouses battle it out for gold at this year's WJC.
1. Finland's Defense vs. USA Forwards
Finland had to overcome a deep and talented Sweden team to get to the finals and they've already beaten the USA in this tournament. They have the best defense and goaltending in the entire WJC, and now it faces its final test.
The United States are the deepest team, possess the most offensive firepower, and are the best skating team in the tournament. Did they learn from their group stage defeat to Finland and can they adjust in the gold medal game?
2. Augustine vs. Rimpinen
This matchup of top offense vs. top defense is already setting the stage for a fantastic final game at this year's WJC, but added on top of that is the goaltending duel about to take place.
In the United States crease is Trey Augustine, awarded the best goaltender award at last year's tournament and contending for that recognition once again. The Detroit Red Wings prospect surrendered just one goal in the semifinal against Czechia, and made a game-saving toe save that preserved the lead. He's been a top goalie in the NCAA this season for Michigan State University and he's carried that into the WJC. Over his four starts, he's allowed just 10 goals, stopping 92.4% of shots against him and posting a 2.48 goals against average.
Across the rink is the other contender for top goalie at this year's event, Petteri Rimpinen. Coming off a 43-save performance against Sweden, he's been the top statisticial net minder all tournament long. Over six starts, he's allowed 13 goals and stopped an impressive 93.95% of shots against him. He's been the backbone of Finland's success and unphased by the weight of the moment. It should be a classic goaltender duel as the top two net minders in the WJC will decide who takes home gold.
3. Hagens Seeking Top Spot at 2025 Draft
There's been some debate surrounding who should go number one at the 2025 NHL Draft, but United States forward James Hagens has submitted a bold claim for the top spot at the WJC. He's been excellent all tournament for the USA, scoring four goals and adding four assists to tie for second in scoring on the team.
In the gold medal game, he can solidify his standing at the top of the 2025 draft class. He'll be counted on once more to provide consistent offense for the Americans, and it could lead to him going first overall next summer.
