College Hockey Hobey Baker Award Winners
Simply put, there's no greater in college hockey than the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Similar to the Heisman Trophy in college football, and the Wooden award in men's basketball, it's simply the sport's most prestigious honor.
The college hockey's annual trophy that goes to the game's most outstanding player each season isn't as old as those others, although it was created on the heels of the basketball honer that was first Handed out in 1977.
The first Hobey Baker Award went to Minnesota's Neal Broten, and was announced before a sparse crowd at the Decathlon Athletic Club in Bloomington, Minn. on March 30, 1981. But even then its importance could be felt. Gordie Howe was the guest speaker and announcer Ray Schott served as the master of ceremonies.
Per the Hobey Baker Award, selection is based on four base criteriaL
• Exhibit strength and character, both on and off the ice
• Contribute to the integrity of the team
• Display outstanding skills in all phases of the game
• Show scholastic achievement and sportsmanship
The selection process for the award is in three parts.
"First, the head coaches of NCAA Division I schools nominate the top three players in their league and the top three players in the nation. College hockey fans can also vote online at this time—and fan voting can be an important factor in the balloting outcome. Price Waterhouse Coopers tabulates the votes and the top 10 candidates are announced.
"Voting then commences for the “Hobey Hat Trick,” which is a narrowing of the field from ten players to three, from which the winner is selected.The primary voting in this part of the process is by the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Selection Committee, a geographically balanced group of 29 individuals representing print and electronic sports media, college hockey coaches and officials, and NHL scouts. Fans may also vote online for their favorite candidate during this phase of the process.
After the three finalists for the award are announced (“Hobey Hat Trick”), the countdown begins toward the announcement of the award winner in a nationally televised ceremony."
In 2025, Isaac Howard won, the first player from Michigan State to capture the honor since goaltender Ryan Miller in 2001. He had career-best 26 goals and 52 points to lead the nation in points per game (1.41), and was third in goals per game (0.70). His other accolades included being named USA Hockey's College Player of the Year, First-Team all-Amewrican, Big Ten Player of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
Hobey Baker Award Winners
Year Winner, Position, Class, School
2025 Isaac Howard F Jr. Michigan State
2024 Macklin Celebrini F Fr. Boston U.
2023 Adam Fantilli F Fr. Michigan
2022 Dryden McKay G Sr. Minnesota State
2021 Cole Caufield F So. Wisconsin
2020 Scott Perunovich D Jr. Minnesota Duluth
2019 Cale Makar D So. UMass
2018 Adam Gaudette F Jr. Northeastern
2017 Will Butcher* D Sr. Denver
2016 Jimmy Vesey F Sr. Harvard
2015 Jack Eichel F Fr. Boston U.
2014 Johnny Gaudreau F Jr. Boston College
2013 Drew LeBlanc F Sr. St. Cloud State
2012 Jack Connolly F Sr. Minnesota-Duluth
2011 Andy Miele F Sr. Miami
2010 Blake Geoffrion F Sr. Wisconsin
2009 Matt Gilroy* D Sr. Boston U.
2008 Kevin Porter F Sr. Michigan
2007 Ryan Duncan F So. North Dakota
2006 Matt Carle D Jr. Denver
2005 Marty Sertich F Jr. Colorado College
2004 Junior Lessard F Sr. Minnesota-Duluth
2003 Peter Sejna F Jr. Colorado College
2002 Jordan Leopold* D Sr. Minnesota
2001 Ryan Miller G So. Michigan State
2000 Mike Mottau D Sr. Boston College
1999 Jason Krog F Sr. New Hampshire
1998 Chris Drury F Sr. Boston U.
1997 Brendan Morrison F Sr. Michigan
1996 Brian Bonin F Sr. Minnesota
1995 Brian Holzinger F Sr. Bowling Green
1994 Chris Marinucci F Sr. Minnesota-Duluth
1993 Paul Kariya* F Fr. Maine
1992 Scott Pellerin F Sr. Maine
1991 David Emma F Sr. Boston College
1990 Kip Miller F Sr. Michigan State
1989 Lane MacDonald* F Sr. Harvard
1988 Robb Stauber G So. Minnesota
1987 Tony Hrkac F Jr. North Dakota
1986 Scott Fusco F Sr. Harvard
1985 Bill Watson F Jr. Minnesota-Duluth
1984 Tom Kurvers D Sr. Minnesota-Duluth
1983 Mark Fusco D Sr. Harvard
1982 George McPhee F Sr. Bowling Green
1981 Neal Broten F Jr. Minnesota