Minnesota Women's Hockey Announces Unique Staff Change: Puck Drop

The University of Minnesota women's hockey program announced a pair of moves, including the promotion of assistant coach Jessica Scott to general manager/assistant coach. With the updated responsibilities she's the first general manager with recruiting/coaching abilities in NCAA women's college hockey history.
"In the constantly evolving landscape of college athletics, staying ahead of the curve is essential," head coach Brad Frost said in a release. "Jess's experience, insight and approach make her a perfect fit for this role."
Scott had served as the program's director of operations from 2019-22 before being promoted to assistant coach in time for the 2022-232 season. She's also the former director of operations for the United States U18 Women's National Team that won silver at the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Madison, Wis., and bronze at the 2023 tournament in Ostersund, Sweden.
Minnesota also hired Ryan Kearney has been hired as director of operations and video analytics. He spent the last three seasons at Colgate, as the director of hockey operations for the women's hockey team.
• Former Yale forward John Hayden and the Seattle Kraken mascot had an interesting run-in with a couple of bears while trying to shoot a promotional video in Katmai National Park.
• Cornell announced it had raised $29.72 million in new gifts and commitments from 10,269 donors during fiscal year 20205, marking the second-highest dollar total in department history.
• Director of Hockey Nick Guerriero has an updated title with his other duties at at Tennessee State, going from Assistant Athletic Director for Communications and Creative Content to Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations and Broadcast. When it holds its inaugural season in 2026-27 it'll be the first historically Black college or university to sponsor a Division I men's ice hockey program.
56 days
“I've spent every game I've ever played making sure I'm out-working the other guy.”- Martin St. Louis
