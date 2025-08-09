U.S. Under-17 Men’s Select Team Scores Dramatic Four Nations Comeback
Gerry DiCunzolo scored two goals, Ethan Sung and Michael Tang both netted one, and Ty Bergeron completed the scoring with an empty-netter as the U.S. Under-17 Men's Select Team wiped out a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat Czechia in the final preliminary-round game of the 2025 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament on Friday.
The U.S. and Czechia had already wrapped up spots in Saturday's championship game at Plymouth, Mich. The rematch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The U.S. won last year's toudnament in Piestany, Slovakia.
The game will be streamed on USAHockeyTV.com.
Czechia outshot Team USA, 35-26. Sung, who assisted on both of DiCunzolo's goals, was named U.S. Player of the Game.
“The guys stuck to the process,” coach Jason Guerriero said in a release. “We called a timeout after Czechia’s third goal and told them to just worry about the next shift. Our guys found a way, they stuck to it and got rewarded for it. It was a great win for us.”
Puck Drop: Saturday, August 9, 20205
On This Day in Hockey History:
August 9, 1951: Michigan Tech winger Lorne Stamler was born in Winnipeg.
August 9, 1952: Boston College center Harvey Bennett was born in Cranston, R.I.
August 9, 1961: New Hampshire forward Andy Brickley, who after 14 seasons in the NFL became a broadcaster, was burn in Melrose, Mass.
August 9, 1961: Michigan State winger Mark Hamway was born in Detroit.
August 9, 1962: Jim Johnson, a defenseman who played for five NFL teams after going undrafted out of Minnesota Duluth, was born in New Hope, Minn.
August 9, 1964: Brett Hull, who set numerous scoring records during his two seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, was born in Belleville, Ontario. UMD retired his No. 29 jersey in 2006. The Hall of Fame forward made numerous appearances on Team USA, but his lone gold medal came in the 1997 World Cup of Hockey when he scored seven goals over seven games.
August 9, 1966: Northeastern goaltender Bruce Racine was born in Cornwall, Ontario.
August 9, 1967: Wisconsin center John Byce was born in Madison, Wisc.
August 9, 1970: Rod Brind’Amour, who was known for his intense workouts at Michigan State before playing nearly 1,500 games and becoming a head coach in the NHL, was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
August 9, 1972: Ohio State forward Brian Loney was born in Winnipeg.
August 9, 1979: The Edmonton Oilers obtained Dave Semenko from the Minnesota North Stars in exchange for two future draft choices. They would be Neal Broten (Minnesota, the first Hobey Baker Award winner) and Kevin Maxwell (North Dakota).
August 9, 1986: Miami (Ohio) center Patrick Cannone was born in Bayport, N.Y.
August 9, 1986: Boston University forward John McCarthy was born in Boston.
August 9, 1988: In maybe the biggest trade in NHL history, the Edmonton Oilers sent Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings with Mike Krushelnyski and Marty McSorley in exchange for Jimmy Carson, Martin Gelinas and first-round draft picks in the 1989, 1991 and 1993 drafts.
August 9, 1990: In a move that would dramatically the future of hockey in the state of Minnesota (and in Texas), the NHL approved the sale of the North Stars by George and Gordon Gund to Norman Green. In 1993, he moved the franchise to Dallas.
