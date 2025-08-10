U.S. U17 Men’s Select Team Can't Complete Sweep, Czechia Wins Four Nations : Puck Drop
A day after coming back from a three-goal deficit in the third period, the U.S. Under-17 Men's Select Team couldn't do it again in the championship game of the Four Nations Tournament, as Czechia won 5-4 on Saturday evening at at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.
Similar to the previous day when the teams met in the last game of the round-robin preliminary round, Team USA went into the final period behind, this time 4-3.
Brooks DeMars had a pair of assists, while Colin Grubb, Michael Tang and Ty Bergeron scored for the Americans. Adam Nemec scored twice for Czechia, which outshot Team USA, 30-25.
“We had an unbelievable group of kids and a great staff,” U.S. coach Jason Guerriero said in a releasse. “We came up a little bit short, but we hope the guys take a lot from this experience. All these players got better over the nine days they were here.”
• Carter Meyer, 6-foot, 176-pound center from Winchester, Mass. who is headed for the U.S. National Team Development Program this season. committed to Boston University. The son for former BU defenseman Freddy Meyer is expected to join the Terriers for the 2027-28 season.
• Defenseman and co-captain Ian Engel of the Bismarck Bobcats announced his commitment to North Dakota. Over four seasons at the junior level he's appeared in 161 regular season games, 22 playoff games, with 11 goals and 57 assists.
• Merrimack announced that Ryan Durocher has joined the staff as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team. He spent the last two seasons at Robert Morris.
• Yale announced $3 million worth of improvements to Ingalls Rink, including a center-hung videoboard with LED display, New static scoreboards were also installed in "The Whale."
• Some Ohio State news ...
• Analyzing Gopher hockey's future roster outlook after recruiting success
• Projecting United States 2026 Olympics Roster
• Maine and New Hampshire will play a season-opening exhibition game at Bowdoin College’s Sidney J. Watson Arena on Friday, Oct. 3. The rivals played a similar exhibition game two years ago at Colby College, won by Maine 3-2.
• Speaking of Team USA, on the women's side:
August 10, 1950: North Dakota defenseman Rick Wilson was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. He played for three NHL teams and was an assistant coach for eight.
August 10, 1970: St. Cloud State defenseman Bret Hedican was born in St. Paul, Minn..
August 10, 1984: Dartmouth right wing David Jones was born in Guelph, Ontario.
August, 10, 1987: The New York Rangers signed an undrafted free agent out of Westfield State College in Massachusetts, who played in two Olympics for the United States and went on to win the Stanley Cup as a coach: Peter Laviolette.
August 10, 1994: Northeastern center Zach Aston-Reese was born in Staten Island, N.Y.
August 10, 1995: The former Quebec Nordiques revealed their new team logo, colors and name, the Colorado Avalanche.
August 10, 2021: Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who played at Michigan Tech, died in Chicago. He was 78.
"[Tony] Esposito chose to attend college when few top players did so. He never missed a class in his four years studying business at Tech. He put his degree to good use when he negotiated his own contracts, and later, after he was voted by his peers president of the NHL Players Association, when helping negotiate the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and the owners.”- Michigan Tech Trustee John Bacon
