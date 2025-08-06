College Hockey On SI

Big Ten Announces New Hockey Tournament Format

The conference simplified how it determines in league champion and will go back to an all single-elimination structure.

Christopher Walsh

Michigan State center Tiernan Shoudy prepares to face-off against Notre Dame during the second period in the 20205 Big Ten Tournament on March 15 at Muni Arena in East Lansing.
Michigan State center Tiernan Shoudy prepares to face-off against Notre Dame during the second period in the 20205 Big Ten Tournament on March 15 at Muni Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten Hockey Tournament will have a new format this season, going to a single-elimination format spread over two weekends, and doing away with the best-of-three series for the quarterfinals.

The tournament will determine the conference's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The change will be implemented for the 2025-26 season. The regular season will wrap up with Thursday and Friday games March 5-6. All seven teams in the league will participate and be ranked 1-7. The regular-season champion will receive a bye into the semifinals.

The quarterfinals will be played on Wednesday, March 11, with teams seeded No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 hosting the No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds accordingly (2 vs 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5).

Semifinals will take place on Saturday, March 14. The No. 1 seed and the highest advancing seed from the quarterfinals will host the semifinals.

The championship game will be held the weekend of March 20-21, and hosted by the highest remaining seed.

The format has been tweaked a couple of times since the first Big Ten Hockey Tournament was held in 2014. Originally, all six league teams played at a championship site for a three-day, single elimination tournament, with the top two seeds earning a first-round bye. Wisconsin won the inaugural tournament with a 5-4 overtime win over Ohio State at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

In 2018, the tournament shifted to a three-weekend format with all games played at campus sites. The quarterfinals were best-of-three with the top seed receiving a first-round bye, but the semifinals and championship game were single elimination.

This past season, Michigan State won its second straight tournament title, 4-3 in double overtime over Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena.

The Big Ten also announced the following dates and host sites for 2025-26 Olympic sports championships and tournaments.

Sport, Dates, Host
Cross Country, Oct. 31, Michigan State

Field Hockey, Nov. 6-9, Indiana

Women’s Soccer, Oct. 30-Nov. 2; Nov. 6-9
First Round/Quarterfinals at Purdue
Semis/Final at Energizer Park (St. Louis, Mo.)

Men’s Soccer, Nov. 12-16, Semis/Final at No.1 Seed

Women’s Swimming and Diving, Feb. 18-21, Minnesota

Men’s Swimming and Diving, Feb. 25-28, Wisconsin

Indoor Track and Field, Feb. 27-28, Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Wrestling, March 7-8, Penn State

Women’s Gymnastics, March 20-21, Nebraska

Men’s Gymnastics, April 3-4, Nebraska

Women’s Lacrosse, April 22-26, Michigan

Women’s Tennis, April 23-26, Ohio State

Men’s Tennis, April 23-26, Libbey Park (Ojai, Calif.)

Women’s Golf, April 24-26, Oakmont CC (Glendale, Calif.)

Men’s Lacrosse, April 25, April 30-May 2
Round 1 at #3, #4 Seeds
Rutgers

Men’s Golf, May 1-3, Pumpkin Ridge CC (North Plains, Ore.)

Softball, May 6-9, Maryland

Outdoor Track and Field, May 15-17, Nebraska

Rowing, May 16-17, Indianapolis Rowing Center (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Baseball, May 19-24, Charles Schwab Field Omaha (Omaha, Neb.)

