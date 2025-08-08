All-Time Hockey East Men's Tournament Champions
Since Hockey East came into existence in 1984, the league had determined its champion every year with the annual postseason tournament. With only a few exceptions, it has otherwise always been held in Boston, either at Boston Garden, or at what's now known as TD Garden.
Prior to moving to Boston, the first two men's Hockey East championships were held at the Providence Civic Center. The 1989-90 title games were played at Chestnut Hill, Mass., and the 2021 game was played at Amherst, Mass.
Through the 2024-25 seasons, Boston College had captured the most Hockey East championships with 12, with Boston College the only other team in double digits with 10. Maine was third with six, but no other program had won more than three.
Previously, the majority of teams in the conference had been in the ECAC, but a major split developed between them and the Ivy League schools that had different priorities. Consequently, any league championships won prior to 1984 don't count toward the Hockey East total.
Hockey East Championship Games
Year Result Tournament MVP
1985 Providence 2, Boston College 1 (2OT) Chris Terreri, PC
1986 Boston University 9, Boston College 4 Peter Marshall, BU
1987 Boston College 4, Maine 2 Brian Leetch, BC
1988 Northeastern 4, Maine 3 Bruce Racine, NU
1989 Maine 5, Boston College 4 Bob Beers, Maine
1990 Boston College 4, Maine 3 Scott LaGrand, BC
1991 Boston University 4, Maine 3 (OT) Shawn McEachern - BU
1992 Maine 4, New Hampshire 1 Scott Pellerin, Maine
1993 Maine 5, Boston University 2 Jim Montgomery, Maine
1994 Boston University 3, UMass Lowell 2 Dwayne Roloson, UML
1995 Boston University 3, Providence 2 Bob Bell, PC
1996 Providence 3, Maine 2 Joe Hulbig, PC
1997 Boston University 4, New Hampshire 2 Michel Larocque, BU
1998 Boston College 3, Maine 2 Marty Reasoner, BC
1999 Boston College 5, New Hampshire 4 (OT) Blake Bellefeuille, BC
2000 Maine 2, Boston College 1 Niko Dimitrakos, Maine
2001 Boston College 5, Providence 3 Chuck Kobasew, BC
2002 New Hampshire 3, Maine 1 Darren Haydar, UNH
2003 New Hampshire 1, Boston University 0 (OT) Sean Fields, BU
2004 Maine 2, UMass 1 (3OT) Jimmy Howard, Maine
2005 Boston College 3, New Hampshire 1 Brian Boyle, BC
2006 Boston University 2, Boston College 1 (OT) David Van der Gulik, BU
2007 Boston College 5, New Hampshire 2 Brock Bradford, BC
2008 Boston College 4, Vermont 0 Nathan Gerbe, BC
2009 Boston University 1, UMass Lowell 0 Kieran Millan, BU
2010 Boston College 7, Maine 6 (OT) Matt Lombardi, BC
2011 Boston College 5, Merrimack 3 Cam Atkinson, BC
2012 Boston College 4, Maine 1 Johnny Gaudreau, BC
2013 UMass Lowell 1, Boston University 0 Connor Hellebuyck, UML
2014 UMass Lowell 4, New Hampshire 0 Connor Hellebuyck, UML
2015 Boston University 5, UMass Lowell 3 Jack Eichel, BU
2016 Northeastern 3, UMass Lowell 1 Kevin Boyle, UML
2017 UMass Lowell 4, Boston College 3 C.J. Smith, UML
2018 Boston University 2, Providence 0 Jake Oettinger, BU
2019 Northeastern 3, Boston College 2 Cayden Primeau, NU
2020 No Tournament Held (COVID-19)
2021 Massachusetts 1, UMass Lowell 0 Bobby Trivigno, UMass
2022 Massachusetts 2, UConn 1 (OT) Bobby Trivigno, UMass
2023 Boston University 3, Merrimack 2 (OT) Lane Hutson, BU
2024 Boston College 6, Boston University 2 Will Smith, BC
2005 Maine 5, Connecticut 2 Albin Boija, Maine