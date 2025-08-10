NHL Draft History: Boston University Terriers
Boston University is one of the few schools that could not could fill an entire National Hockey League roster with its former players, but probably have that team be fairly competitive.
However, the same doesn't hold true among players drafted out of BU. That's because many of its premier players had already been selected prior to lacing up their skates for the Terriers. The NHL credits the school or program each player was with, or had last played for, in its all-time draft listings, and doesn't consider future colleges or commitments.
Keith Tkachuk, one of the most famous athletes to ever play for Boston University, is a good example. The power forward was in the scarlet and white for just one season, 1990-91, when he totaled 17 goals, 23 assists and 70 penalty minutes in just 36 games played.
The previous year he was the 19th-overall pick of the Winnipeg Jets (before the franchise moved to Arizona). At the time, Tkachuk, who was born and raised in the Boston area, was playing at Malden Catholic High School. The pick had originally belonged to Buffalo Sabers and was part of the trade to acquire Dale Hawerchuk.
He played on the United States national junior team in 1991 and 1992, and then Team USA. Nicknamed "Walt" by Eddie Olczyk, presumably after former New York Rangers standout Walter Tkaczuk, Tkachuk played 18 years in the NHL. Nowadays he's often seen in NHL arenas cheering for his sons Matthew and Brady, the latter of which followed his father to BU.
Regardess, Boston University has twice had a player selected first -overall in an NHL draft , goaltender Rick DiPietro in 2000, and center Macklin Celebrini in 2024. Jack Eichel went No. 2 in 2015, and two other players were top-four selections, defenseman Scott Lachance in 1991, and Brady Tkachuk in 2018.
Boston University All-Time NHL Draft Selections
Year, Overall, Name, Team, Round, Pick, Pos.
1970 50 Bob Gryp Toronto Maple Leafs 4 8 LW
1970 80 Robert Brown Montréal Canadiens 6 10 D
1970 84 Tim Regan Buffalo Sabres 7 1 G
1970 106 Richard Jordan Montréal Canadiens 8 10 LW
1973 67 Paul O'Neil Vancouver Canucks 5 3 C
1974 118 Peter Brown Atlanta Flames 7 10 D
1975 137 Bob Sunderland New York Islanders 8 11 D
1976 41 Mike Fidler California Golden Seals 3 5 LW
1977 182 Robert Boileau Montréal Canadiens 15 2 LW
1977 98 John Bethel New York Rangers 6 8 LW
1977 96 Jack O'Callahan Chicago Blackhawks 6 6 D
1977 72 Jim Craig Atlanta Flames 4 18 G
1978 85 Darryl McLeod Boston Bruins 5 16 LW
1978 59 Dave Silk New York Rangers 4 6 RW
1978 140 Tony Meagher St. Louis Blues 9 3 RW
1978 207 Terry Kitching St. Louis Blues 13 6 RW
1978 209 Brian O'Connor St. Louis Blues 13 8 D
1978 217 Todd Johnson New York Rangers 14 5 C
1979 61 William Whelton Winnipeg Jets 3 20 D
1981 119 Bruce Milton Boston Bruins 6 14 D
1984 199 Ed Lowney Vancouver Canucks 10 10 RW
1985 97 Jeff Sveen New York Islanders 5 13 C
1986 11 Scott Young Hartford Whalers 1 11 RW
1986 126 Jim Ennis Edmonton Oilers 6 21 D
1987 69 Mike Sullivan New York Rangers 4 6 C
1987 195 John Preston Los Angeles Kings 10 6 C
1988 122 Philip Von Stefenelli Vancouver Canucks 6 17 D
1988 165 Mark Krys Boston Bruins 8 18 D
1988 229 Darin MacDonald Edmonton Oilers 11 19 LW
1989 64 Mark Brownschidle Winnipeg Jets 4 1 D
1990 38 Alexandre Legault Edmonton Oilers 2 17 D
1990 152 Petteri Koskimaki Pittsburgh Penguins 8 5 C
1991 4 Scott Lachance New York Islanders 1 4 D
1991 222 Doug Friedman Quebec Nordiques 11 2 LW
1992 117 Adrian Aucoin Vancouver Canucks 5 21 D
1993 32 Jay Pandolfo New Jersey Devils 2 6 LW
1995 183 Kaj Linna Ottawa Senators 8 1 D
1996 137 Michel Larocque San Jose Sharks 6 2 G
1997 235 Tommi Degerman Anaheim Ducks 9 18 C
1998 61 Joe DiPenta Florida Panthers 3 3 D
1998 200 Scott Perry Dallas Stars 7 27 C
1999 38 Dan Cavanaugh Calgary Flames 2 10 C
1999 90 Patrick Aufiero New York Rangers 3 24 D
1999 97 Chris Dyment Montréal Canadiens 4 1 D
2000 1 Rick DiPietro New York Islanders 1 1 G
2001 256 Gregg Johnson Ottawa Senators 8 29 C
2001 143 Frantisek Skladany Colorado Avalanche 5 12 LW
2002 165 Justin Maiser St. Louis Blues 5 34 F
2002 39 Brian McConnell Calgary Flames 2 9 C
2002 5 Ryan Whitney Pittsburgh Penguins 1 5 D
2004 193 Kevin Schaeffer Nashville Predators 6 30 D
2006 202 John McCarthy San Jose Sharks 7 19 LW
2008 7 Colin Wilson Nashville Predators 1 7 C
2009 124 Kieran Millan Colorado Avalanche 5 4 G
2011 47 Matt Nieto San Jose Sharks 2 17 LW
2011 112 Garrett Noonan Nashville Predators 4 21 D
2011 36 Adam Clendening Chicago Blackhawks 2 6 D
2015 2 Jack Eichel Buffalo Sabres 1 2 C
2015 39 A.J. Greer Colorado Avalanche 2 9 LW
2016 14 Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins 1 14 D
2017 26 Jake Oettinger Dallas Stars 1 26 G
2018 4 Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators 1 4 LW
2024 1 Macklin Celebrini San Jose Sharks 1 1 C
2025 28 Sascha Boumedienne Winnipeg Jets 1 28 D