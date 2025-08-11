USA Hockey Names Women's Select, Under-18 Teams for Canada Series: Puck Drop
USA Hockey announced the teams for a pair of upcoming three-game women's showdowns with Canada, which will be played August 13-16 in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Seven players are back on the 2025 U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team from a year ago, including Annelies Bergmann (Cornell), Grace Dwyer (Cornell), Cassie Hall ( Wisconsin), Vivian Jungels (Wisconsin), Sloane Matthews (Ohio State), Sydney Morrow (Minnesota) and Laney Potter (Wisconsin).
Overall, nine different schools are represented led by Minnesota with seven, and Wisconsin with five. Maine's Molly Engstrom will serve as head coach.
Back from the silver medal-winning 2025 U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team are Kylie Amelkovich, Maggie Averill, Jane Daley, Sloane Hartmetz, Maddy Kimbrel, Annabelle Lovell, Christina Scalese, Morgan Stickney and Chyna Taylor.
Eight states are represented on the team, including nine from Minnesota, seven from Massachusetts, and three from California. Courtney Kennedy is the head coach of the 2025 U.S. Under-18 Women’s Select Team.
Puck Drop: Monday, August 11, 2025
• The Fighting Irish are flexing their muscle in hockey recruiting. Diego Gutierrez, considered by many to be the top American defenseman for the signing class of 2027-28, committed to Notre Dame. This is on the heels of landing George Komadoski, Nathaniel Chizik and Cannon Thibodeau.
• Bold Predictions for Boston College Men's Hockey Program in 2025-26
• Hockey East Releases Tentative 2025-26 Boston College Women's Hockey Schedule
• Former Penn State player Alec Marsh was named an assistant coach with three-time Division III champion Hobart.
• Former Bemidji State junior Bailey Rupp has committed to continue her college hockey career at Minnesota Duluth. She also made the U18 women’s select team.
• Wisconsin hockey held its media day,
August 11, 1920: Hall of fame goaltender Chuck Rayner was born in Sutherland, Saskatchewan.
August 11, 1949: Cornell left wing Larry Fullan was born in Toronto.
August 11, 1953: Boston University right wing Ken Kuzyk was born in Toronto.
August 11, 1956: Michigan defenseman Dave Shand was born in Cold Lake, Alberta.
August 11, 1971: Vermont defenseman Aaron Miller was born in Buffalo.
August 11, 1989: Lake Superior State center Kellan Lain was born in Oakville, Ontario.
August 11, 1994: Harvard center Alexander Kerfooot was born in Vancouver.
August 11, 1999: Northeastern goaltender Cayden Primeau was born in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
August 11, 2003: Miracle on Ice coach Herb Brooks died in a car accident in Forest Lake, Minn. He was 66.
August 11, 2007: U.S. Women's Olympic ice hockey team member Krissy Wendell married NHL player John Pohl. They both played college hockey at Minnesota.
"You know any goaltenders that don't worry a lot? The only ones that don't worry are the ones that are too dumb to understand the situation."- Tony Esposito