College Hockey On SI

USA Hockey Names Women's Select, Under-18 Teams for Canada Series: Puck Drop

Your daily briefing on what's going on in college hockey, everything but the Zamboni.

Christopher Walsh

Wisconsin Badgers center Cassie Hall (11) passes the puck around Bemidji State Beavers defender Kendra Fortin (26) in the second period of a WCHA first-round game Saturday, March 1, 2025.
Wisconsin Badgers center Cassie Hall (11) passes the puck around Bemidji State Beavers defender Kendra Fortin (26) in the second period of a WCHA first-round game Saturday, March 1, 2025. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USA Hockey announced the teams for a pair of upcoming three-game women's showdowns with Canada, which will be played August 13-16 in Lake Placid, N.Y. 

Seven players are back on the 2025 U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team from a year ago, including  Annelies Bergmann (Cornell), Grace Dwyer (Cornell), Cassie Hall ( Wisconsin), Vivian Jungels (Wisconsin), Sloane Matthews (Ohio State), Sydney Morrow (Minnesota) and Laney Potter (Wisconsin).

Overall, nine different schools are represented led by Minnesota with seven, and Wisconsin with five. Maine's Molly Engstrom will serve as head coach.

Back from the silver medal-winning 2025 U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team are Kylie Amelkovich, Maggie Averill, Jane Daley, Sloane Hartmetz, Maddy Kimbrel, Annabelle Lovell, Christina Scalese, Morgan Stickney and Chyna Taylor. 

Eight states are represented on the team, including nine from Minnesota, seven from Massachusetts, and three from California. Courtney Kennedy is the head coach of the 2025 U.S. Under-18 Women’s Select Team.

Puck Drop: Monday, August 11, 2025

A full schedule and results will be included after the season starts. Speaking of which ...

Countdown to 2025-26 Season Opener:

53 days

Did You Notice?

• The Fighting Irish are flexing their muscle in hockey recruiting. Diego Gutierrez, considered by many to be the top American defenseman for the signing class of 2027-28, committed to Notre Dame. This is on the heels of landing George Komadoski, Nathaniel Chizik and Cannon Thibodeau.

Bold Predictions for Boston College Men's Hockey Program in 2025-26

Hockey East Releases Tentative 2025-26 Boston College Women's Hockey Schedule

• Former Penn State player Alec Marsh was named an assistant coach with three-time Division III champion Hobart.

• Former Bemidji State junior Bailey Rupp has committed to continue her college hockey career at Minnesota Duluth. She also made the U18 women’s select team.

• Wisconsin hockey held its media day,

On This Day in Hockey History:

August 11, 1920: Hall of fame goaltender Chuck Rayner was born in Sutherland, Saskatchewan. 

August 11, 1949: Cornell left wing Larry Fullan was born in Toronto.

August 11, 1953: Boston University right wing Ken Kuzyk was born in Toronto.

August 11, 1956: Michigan defenseman Dave Shand was born in Cold Lake, Alberta.

August 11, 1971: Vermont defenseman Aaron Miller was born in Buffalo.

August 11, 1989: Lake Superior State center Kellan Lain was born in Oakville, Ontario.

August 11, 1994: Harvard center Alexander Kerfooot was born in Vancouver.

August 11, 1999: Northeastern goaltender Cayden Primeau was born in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

August 11, 2003: Miracle on Ice coach Herb Brooks died in a car accident in Forest Lake, Minn. He was 66.

August 11, 2007: U.S. Women's Olympic ice hockey team member Krissy Wendell married NHL player John Pohl. They both played college hockey at Minnesota.  

Hockey Quote of the Day:

"You know any goaltenders that don't worry a lot? The only ones that don't worry are the ones that are too dumb to understand the situation."

Tony Esposito

Check us Out On:

Twitter/X
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Threads
Blue Sky

We'll Leave You with This:

feed

Published |Modified
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of College Hockey On SI, and is also the publisher of the Alabama, Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt On SI sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous NFL beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.