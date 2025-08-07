Welcome to College Hockey On SI: Puck Drop
Last week, I was walking in downtown St. Paul, sort of dwelling the website that we were getting ready to launch, when I came across the Herb Brooks statue.
Even though I had grown up in the Twin Cities, and like most American hockey fans consider the Miracle on Ice the greatest game they'll ever see, I had never been that close to it before. What can I say? I had moved on a long time ago, and usually when I've attended games while in town somehow always parked on the other side of the area.
I hate to admit it, but I wasn't sure where the statue was, I knew it was just somewhere around the heart of the city and something I had driven by before. I had always meant to stop and check out, but usually I was on a bus or in the passenger seat and the timing wasn't right. Moreover, this time I wasn't visiting for anything sports related (if you must know it was for a celebration of life), so I got caught completely off guard, not fully aware of where we were going, and suddenly surprised that it was standing there across the street.
An omen? As a firm believer in the Hockey Gods, I'm not going to second-guess that someone was trying to tell me something.
As I took the above photo, and had the thought, "What a great way to welcome everyone to the site." Yes, the Olympics game in Lake Placid against the Soviets featured a team exclusively made up of college players from around the country, but Brooks also won three national championships at the University of Minnesota.
And now here we are: College Hockey On SI.
For those who don't know me, my name is Christopher Walsh. I loved hockey as a kid and was in the front-row club at the University of New Hampshire. I became a sports journalist after graduating and worked my way up to covering the NFL and MLB, only to detour and and spend the past two decades following the most successful dynasty college football has ever seen. Along the way I authored 27 books, and in 2018 I created my own website called BamaCentral. It became Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, and I'm also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites in our network.
Through it all, hockey's been my passion. Consequently, this sort of feels like I'm coming home.
I'll wrap up with a couple of notes about the site:
1) We are very much going to be a work in progress over the initial couple of months, so please be patient as we gear up. A lot of the stories over the first month especially will be what we call database items, but what we're doing is setting the foundation for the upcoming team coverage and analysis.
2) We are going to be very ambitious. You'll notice that the sections are divided by the major conferences, but our plan is to have a ton of content for you ... and I mean a ton. We're still in the process of putting our team together, but readers will get to enjoy cover stories, podcasts, videos, game coverage, the works.
3) The "Puck Drop" is our morning briefing, letting you know everything from the schedule and results, to This Date in Hockey History and our Quote of the Day. The name reflects the idea this is your starting point for each day's coverage.
Thank you for being here. May the Hockey Gods smile on us all ...
More Hockey News On SI:
Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Commitment From Defenseman Jake Boguniecki
Gophers hockey adds commitment from Stillwater High School star
Michigan State Hockey Starts Month with Three More Commits
Did You Notice?
- Providence College signed forward Roger McQueen (Saskatoon, Sask.) to an athletic agreement and was added to the 2025-26 roster. He was the 10th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. The 6-foot-5-inch, 197-pound right-shot totaled 86 points on 35 goals and 51 assists in 127 career games with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL), including 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 games during the 2024-25 season.
- Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork noted that the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex and the new ice hockey arena are atop his to-do list, but he's not sure how long either will take. “There’s always something," he said. "You’re always evolving. Look, we know we’re sitting here in the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex. We know that this is on the list. How do we do it? How do we fund it? We’re in kind of a quiet phase. We’re talking to donors about this project. So we’ve got the Woody Hayes project on the list.”
- Team USA clinched a spot in Saturday’s championship game of the 2025 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament with a 4-1 victory over Switzerland. Gerry DiCunzolo and Jake Prunty led the team in its second game of the tournament at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The Americans will wrap up round-robin play against Czechia on Friday, and those two teams will play again in the title game.
Countdown to 2025-26 Season Opener:
57 days.
On This Day in Hockey History:
August 7, 1976: St. Paul Mayor George Latimer announced that the Cleveland Crusaders of the World Hockey Association would relocate for the 1976-77 season. The team was initially labeled the "New Fighting Saints," and wearing red and gold uniforms. The official name was to be the St. Paul Fighting Saint, but the franchise quickly changed it to the Minnesota Fighting Saints. The team made having players with local ties a priority.
August 7, 1987: Sidney Crosby was born in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.
August 7, 1995: Clarkson winger Sheldon Rempal was born in Calgary, Alberta.
August 7, 1996: Cornell forward Jeff Malott was born in Burlington, Ontario.
August 7, 1998: Massachusetts winger John Leonard was born in Westwood, N.J.
August 7, 2018: Legendary Hall of Fame center Stan Mikita died in Chicago. He was 78.
August 7, 2008: Brian Burke, Phil Housley, Bob Naegele and Ted Lindsay were named recipients of the Lester Patrick Trophy for their service to hockey in the United States.
Hockey Quote of the Day:
“As it turned out, my game plan in hockey was the same one we had surfing 30 years in San Diego. I caught a big wave and rode it as hard as I could for as long as I could.”- Chris Chelios