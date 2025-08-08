Women's College Hockey National Champions
Even though it has never won a national championship in women's hockey, this is a big shout out to Brown University.
Give us a moment for the explanation.
If you ever look up which program won the first national championship in women's college hockey, you might get Minnesota Duluth in 2001 as a result. That's because it didn't just win the first title after it became an officially-sanction sport by the NCAA, but the first three.
But the first recognized national championship game came three year earlier. It had been set up by the American Women's College Hockey Alliance, and funded through the U.S. Olympic Committee/NCAA Conference Grant Program. Played at the FleetCenter prior to the Hockey East Championship game on March 21, 1998, New Hampshire defeated Brown, 4-1.
UNH women's hockey dates back to 1978-78 and under the direction of Karen Kay was an early powerhouse in the sport. It wasn't until 1981 that UNH suffered the first loss in program history, with an unbeaten streak of 74 games (73-0-1), and a 57-game winning streak. On that title-winning team, Brandy Fisher won the inaugural Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, the women's equivalent to the Hobey Baker Award for the most outstanding player in collegiate hockey, while totaling 42 goals and 81 points, and Nicki Luongo was also an All-American.
Brown gets a tip of the hat here for playing in four of the first five recognized national title games played, which is impressive at any level, and for one other very important reason, it had the first women's college hockey program in 1965. The team was known as the Pembroke Pandas. Brown also organized the first Ivy League women's ice hockey tournament in 1976. The other competing schools were Cornell, Princeton and Yale. The Big Red captured the first conference crown.
When it finally sanctioned the sport, the NCAA quickly established the women's Frozen Four, the first including Dartmouth, Minnesota Duluth, Harvard, and St. Lawrence at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. For the 25th anniversary last season it was back in the same city, but at Ridder Arena, the home to the Minnesota women's ice hockey team located next door to Mariucci Arena — the first facility dedicated solely to women's ice hockey.
NCAA Women's Hockey National Champions
Year Champion (Record) Score Runner-Up Site
2025 Wisconsin (38-1-2) 4-3 (OT) Ohio State Minneapolis, Minn.
2024 Ohio State (36-4-0) 1-0 Wisconsin Durham, N.H.
2023 Wisconsin (29-10-2) 1-0 Ohio State Duluth, Minn.
2022 Ohio State (32-6-0) 3-2 Minn.-Duluth University Park, Pa.
2021 Wisconsin (17-3-1) 2-1 (OT) Northeastern Erie, Pa.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19
2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minn.
2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo.
2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston Coll. Durham, N.H.
2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis
2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston U. Minneapolis
2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston U. Erie, Pa.
2010 Minn.-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis
2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston
2008 Minn.-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minn.-Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y.
2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minnesota
2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard New Hampshire
2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence
2003 Minn.-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn.
2002 Minn.-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, N.H.
2001 Minn.-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Lawrence Minneapolis
American Women's College Hockey Alliance
Year Champion (Record) Score Runner-Up Site
2000 Minnesota (32-6-1) 4-2 Brown Boston
1999 Harvard (33-1-0) 6-5 Brown Minneapolis
1998 New Hampshire (31-5-3) 4-1 Brown Boston
SEE ALSO: Welcome to College Hockey On SI