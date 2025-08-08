College Hockey On SI

Women's College Hockey National Champions

The inaugural NCAA title in women's hockey was claimed by UMD in 2001, but that wasn't the sport's first national championship.

Christopher Walsh

Wisconsin Badgers left wing Kelly Gorbatenko (7) celebrates her goal against the Bemidji State Beavers in the first period of a WCHA first-round game Saturday, March 1, 2025, at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin went on to win its second women's hockey national title in three years.
Even though it has never won a national championship in women's hockey, this is a big shout out to Brown University.

Give us a moment for the explanation.

If you ever look up which program won the first national championship in women's college hockey, you might get Minnesota Duluth in 2001 as a result. That's because it didn't just win the first title after it became an officially-sanction sport by the NCAA, but the first three.

But the first recognized national championship game came three year earlier. It had been set up by the American Women's College Hockey Alliance, and funded through the U.S. Olympic Committee/NCAA Conference Grant Program. Played at the FleetCenter prior to the Hockey East Championship game on March 21, 1998, New Hampshire defeated Brown, 4-1.

UNH women's hockey dates back to 1978-78 and under the direction of Karen Kay was an early powerhouse in the sport. It wasn't until 1981 that UNH suffered the first loss in program history, with an unbeaten streak of 74 games (73-0-1), and a 57-game winning streak. On that title-winning team, Brandy Fisher won the inaugural Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, the women's equivalent to the Hobey Baker Award for the most outstanding player in collegiate hockey, while totaling 42 goals and 81 points, and Nicki Luongo was also an All-American.

Brown gets a tip of the hat here for playing in four of the first five recognized national title games played, which is impressive at any level, and for one other very important reason, it had the first women's college hockey program in 1965. The team was known as the Pembroke Pandas. Brown also organized the first Ivy League women's ice hockey tournament in 1976. The other competing schools were Cornell, Princeton and Yale. The Big Red captured the first conference crown.

When it finally sanctioned the sport, the NCAA quickly established the women's Frozen Four, the first including Dartmouth, Minnesota Duluth, Harvard, and St. Lawrence at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. For the 25th anniversary last season it was back in the same city, but at Ridder Arena, the home to the Minnesota women's ice hockey team located next door to Mariucci Arena — the first facility dedicated solely to women's ice hockey.

NCAA Women's Hockey National Champions

Year     Champion (Record)     Score   Runner-Up      Site
2025    Wisconsin (38-1-2)      4-3 (OT)  Ohio State       Minneapolis, Minn.
2024    Ohio State (36-4-0)     1-0       Wisconsin       Durham, N.H.
2023    Wisconsin (29-10-2)    1-0       Ohio State       Duluth, Minn.
2022    Ohio State (32-6-0)     3-2       Minn.-Duluth    University Park, Pa.
2021    Wisconsin (17-3-1)      2-1 (OT)  Northeastern  Erie, Pa.
2020    Canceled due to Covid-19    
2019    Wisconsin (35-4-2)      2-0       Minnesota       Hamden, Conn.
2018    Clarkson (36-4-1)        2-1 (OT)   Colgate            Minneapolis, Minn.
2017    Clarkson (32-4-5)       3-0       Wisconsin       St. Charles, Mo.
2016    Minnesota (35-4)        3-1       Boston Coll.    Durham, N.H.
2015    Minnesota (34-3-4)     4-1       Harvard           Minneapolis
2014    Clarkson (31-5-5)        5-4       Minnesota        Hamden, Conn.
2013    Minnesota (41-0-0)     6-3       Boston U.        Minneapolis
2012    Minnesota (33-5-2)     4-2       Wisconsin        Duluth, Minn.
2011    Wisconsin (37-2-2)      4-1       Boston U.        Erie, Pa.
2010    Minn.-Duluth (31-8-2)   3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis
2009    Wisconsin (33-2-5)      5-0       Mercyhurst     Boston
2008    Minn.-Duluth (34-4-1)   4-0       Wisconsin       Duluth, Minn.
2007    Wisconsin (36-1-4)      4-1       Minn.-Duluth   Lake Placid, N.Y.
2006    Wisconsin (36-4-1)      3-0       Minnesota      Minnesota
2005    Minnesota (36-2-2)     4-3       Harvard           New Hampshire
2004    Minnesota (30-4-2)     6-2       Harvard           Providence
2003    Minn.-Duluth (31-3-2)   4-3 (2OT) Harvard           Duluth, Minn.
2002    Minn.-Duluth (24-6-4)   3-2       Brown Durham, N.H.
2001    Minn.-Duluth (28-5-4)   4-2       St. Lawrence  Minneapolis

American Women's College Hockey Alliance

Year     Champion (Record)     Score   Runner-Up    Site
2000    Minnesota (32-6-1)   4-2 Brown           Boston
1999    Harvard (33-1-0)    6-5      Brown Minneapolis
1998    New Hampshire (31-5-3) 4-1 Brown Boston

