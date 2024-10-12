12th Match: Lynn’s Aussie Muscle and Local Star Gattepalli Shine in Chicago’s Victory Over Lions in NCL Showdown
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
International Stars Light Up Dallas Showdown
The NCL Sixty Strikes tournament continued with its 12th game in Dallas, showcasing some of the biggest names in international cricket. New York Lions, led by Indian cricket legend Suresh Raina, faced off against Chicago CC, captained by India's former wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa.
Both teams boasted a star-studded lineup: for the Lions was Pakistan's allrounder Muhammad Hafeez, Australia's power-hitter Ben Cutting and South African leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is still active on the international circuit, while Chicago CC featured explosive Australian opener Chris Lynn, Pakistan’s unorthodox fast bowler Sohail Tanvir accompanied by England’s All Rounder Ravi Bopara
Raina’s Decision to Bat First Backfires
New York Lions captain Raina won the toss and elected to bat first, putting faith in his strong batting lineup. However, Chicago CC’s bowlers had other plans, keeping New Yorkers under constant pressure from the very beginning. Uthappa’s team delivered a clinical bowling performance, ensuring the Lions never settled into their innings.
Chicago’s spinners, led by Karthik Gatepalli, dismantled the East Coast lineup. Gatepalli was particularly outstanding, claiming 3 wickets for just 18 runs in his 2 overs, continuing his excellent form in the tournament.
The NY team struggled throughout, losing wickets at regular intervals. Only Australia's Ben Cutting offered any real resistance with an unbeaten 36 off 21 balls. Cutting tried to hold the innings together with some power-hitting, but the lack of support from other batsmen hindered the team. The Lions could only muster a modest total of 89 at the loss of 6 wickets leaving Chicago with a relatively easy target to chase.
Lynn Leads Chicago’s Chase
In response, Chicago’s innings didn’t start smoothly, with their captain Uthappa dismissed early after scoring just 13 runs. However, Lynn ensured his team stayed on top, continuing his reputation as one of the most dangerous openers in Sixty Strikes. Lynn's unbeaten 43 off 24 balls included four towering sixes and two boundaries, showing his power and precision.
Tabraiz Shamsi and Shouraya Gour managed to pick up a wicket each for the Lions, but it was too little too late as Chicago chased down the target effortlessly in just 6.4 overs, winning the match by 8 wickets.
Chicago Too Strong for the Lions
Chicago CC's victory by 8 wickets was a comprehensive one, as their strong bowling attack, led by Gatepalli and Lynn’s explosive batting proved too much for the NY Lions.
As the NCL Sixty Strikes tournament heats up, Chicago looks like a team to watch out for with their blend of experienced international stars and in-form players
Gatepalli Shines Again: Man of the Match
Gatepalli was the standout performer once again. His magical spell of spin bowling was crucial in restricting the Lions to a below-par total. For his match-winning figures of 3/18 in 2 overs, Gatepalli was named Man of the Match, marking another brilliant performance in the tournament.