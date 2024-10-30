36-Year-Old Matthew Wade Set To join Australia’s Men’s Coaching Staff Joining Andre Borovec
By Mercy Kosgei
On Tuesday, Matthew Wade retired from international cricket to take up a coaching role having achieved a T20 World Cup in 2021.This announcement ends a 13-year career in cricket. Matthew Wade will join Australia men’s team coaching staff in their first T20 international series against Pakistan next month joining .
The left-handed batter, Wade made his T20I and ODI debut in 2011-2012 receiving his Baggy Green in Barbados. He also achieved first test century in his third match in Dominica until 2013.He was selected as a specialist batter in 2019Ashes after a fantastic 2017-2018 Shefield Shield season.
The 36-year-old Australian wicketkeeper-batter announced his retirement from international cricket. Having made 225 international appearances for Australia and the last being T20 World Cup against India. In his 13 years career achievements, Wade played 92 T20I for Australia where he scored 1,202 runs in 68 innings. In 97 One Day Internationals (ODIs) he made 1,867 runs in 83 innings to hit one century and 11 half-centuries. He also played 36 tests hitting 1613 in 4 centuries. Wade played a crucial role in T20 World Cup in UAE in 2021.In that semi-final edition, they beat Pakistan 41 off 17 balls.
Across all international formats for Australia, Wade finished with 240 catches and 26 stumpings playing as a wicketkeeper.
Wade on Australia cricket said in a statement, “I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup. My international retirement and coaching have been a constant conversation with George and Andrew over the past six months. Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way for which I am very grateful and excited. As my international career closes, I want to thank all of my Australian team-mates, staff and coaches. I enjoyed the ride as challenging as it can be at international level.”
Wade aspires to be head coach following his level three coaching certificate awarded. Josh Inglis will step up as the T20I wicketkeeper.