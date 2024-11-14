$65 Million & ICC Sanctions : Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Severe Loss If Champions Trophy Row Escalates
By Daisy Atino
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is facing an uncertain future due to escalating tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI, following a lack of clearance from the Indian government, has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not allow the Indian team to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.
Given these diplomatic concerns, there have been doubts over India’s participation since the tournament was awarded to Pakistan. The PCB, designated as the host, has firmly stated that it will not agree to a hybrid model in which India’s matches would be played at a neutral venue, and it has sent a letter to the ICC asking for an official stance from both the ICC and the BCCI on this matter.
India and Pakistan have a longstanding history of limited cricketing engagements, largely meeting only in ICC and Asian Cricket Council tournaments since their last bilateral series in 2012-13. The 2023 Asia Cup, which Pakistan hosted, followed a hybrid model where India’s matches were held in Sri Lanka.
The PCB has made it clear that it does not want a repeat of this arrangement for the Champions Trophy and is keen to host the event in full within Pakistan to demonstrate that it is safe for international cricket. Hosting this high-profile tournament would mark Pakistan’s first major ICC event since 1996, a milestone that the PCB views as essential for improving Pakistan’s global image and countering longstanding security concerns.
According to Cricbuzz, if the PCB continues to maintain its tough stance and the Champions Trophy is disrupted, it may face significant repercussions from the ICC, including sanctions and substantial funding cuts. The financial stakes are high, as moving or postponing the tournament could cost the PCB an estimated $65 million in hosting fees. This potential loss would be especially significant considering the recent investments the PCB has made to upgrade facilities in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore specifically for the Champions Trophy.
In recent deliberations, the ICC reportedly offered a few possible solutions to the stalemate: (1) adopting a hybrid model where five out of fifteen games would be played in the UAE, (2) moving the tournament out of Pakistan, which might lead to the PCB withdrawing its team, or (3) postponing the tournament indefinitely. Each of these options presents significant challenges for the PCB, as the Champions Trophy—like most ICC events—would likely lose substantial viewership and sponsorship without India's participation.
Additionally, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has clarified that the PCB has not received official communication from the BCCI about any hybrid arrangement and emphasized the need for formal confirmation if the BCCI or ICC proposes any changes.
"We have a clear stance that they must give it to us in writing if they [the Indian cricket board] have any issues,” Naqvi said in a press conference. He added that although the PCB has not previously discussed a hybrid model, it would consider one if the ICC provided an official proposal. Meanwhile, Dawn reported that the Pakistan government has advised the PCB to withdraw from the Champions Trophy if the ICC insists on a hybrid model.