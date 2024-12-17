7 Cricket Stars, Both American and International, Who Celebrated Their Birthdays This December
Ali Khan – 34
Born Muhammad Ahsan Ali Khan on December 13th, 1990, the 34 year old is an American professional cricketer. He has played for the United States national cricket team since 2016 as a right-arm fast bowler.
He also played franchise Twenty20 cricket in the West Indies, Pakistan, India and the United Arab Emirates.
Ali Khan's breakthrough moment came when he joined the Global T20 Canada league, where he showcased his skill and talent on an international stage. His exceptional performances earned him recognition and paved the way for a career-defining move to the United States.
Corey Anderson - 34
Corey Anderson had always been known for his powerful striking, but he took it to a new level on New Year's Day 2014 when he set what was then the world record for the fastest ODI hundred with a 36-ball blitzkrieg against West Indies in Queenstown.
A New Zealand–born American cricketer, the 34 year old born on 13th December 1990 played as an all-rounder for the New Zealand. After retiring from the New Zealand team in 2020, he announced his intention to play for the United States in 2022.
In 2023, Anderson became eligible to represent the United States in international cricket and was made his debut on 12 April in the 4th T20I, scoring 28 runs off 29 deliveries. Anderson scored his first half century in T20Is for the United States in the last match of the series, scoring 55 off 48 balls.
Spencer Johnson - 29
Spencer Henry Johnson born on 16th December 1995 is an Australian international cricketer who played for the Australia national cricket team in ODI and T20I cricket. A left-arm fast bowler, Johnson’s cricketing journey began at a tender age.
He only made his domestic T20 debut in early 2023, at the age of 27, in addition to also playing for the Los Angeles Knight Riders and has since become a target for overseas leagues with assignments in the Hundred, MLC and the Global T20 in Canada.
Obus Pienaar - 35
Penaar born 12th December 1989 is a South African cricketer who plays for the Knights cricket team and has played for the Washington freedom.
He was the leading run-scorer in the 2017–18 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup for South Western Districts, with 909 runs in ten matches, the run-scorer in the 2018–19 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, with 957 runs in ten matches, and the run-scorer for South Western Districts in the 2018–19 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, with 505 runs in nine matches.
He is a top-order batsman and a handy leggie. Though he began as a left-arm pacer he suffered a series of injuries and decided to focus on his batting. Across formats, he has over 8,000 runs and more than 150 wickets.
Andrew Tye – 38
Born Andrew James Tye on 12th December 1986, Tye is an Australian cricketer who plays One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for the Australian national cricket team. At the domestic level he plays for Western Australia and Perth Scorchers and internationally played for the Washington freedom.
Tye is a T20 bowler all around the world and is most famous for his knuckleball which makes him tough to hit, hence an asset in T20s. He specializes in death bowling, but he is also a clean hitter of the ball.
He is the first Perth Scorchers bowler to take 100 wickets in BBL.
Matt Henry – 33
Matthew James Henry born on 14th December 1991 is a New Zealand professional cricketer who plays for Canterbury, and for the New Zealand national team.
He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and was a member of the New Zealand team that won the 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship and also a part of the New Zealand squads to finish as runners-up in two Cricket World Cup finals in 2015 and 2019.
He played for the San Francisco squad during the Major League Cricket 2024 games.
Brody Couch - 25
Born Brody Louis Couch on 5th December 1999, Couch is an Australian cricketer and a right-arm fast bowler, capable of bowling speeds upwards of 90 mph (144.84 km/h).
He currently plays for Western Australia, the San Francisco Unicorns and the Melbourne Stars.
He made his List A debut for Victoria in the 2020–21 Marsh One-Day Cup on 10 March 2021 and his first-class debut on 20 November 2021 for Victoria in the 2021–22 Sheffield Shield season.
In 2023, Couch was drafted into the San Francisco Unicorns squad for the 2023 Major League Cricket season as a local player.