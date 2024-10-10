8th Match: West Indian Mikyle Louis and U.S. Cricketer Karthik Gattepalli Power Chicago CC to Emphatic Win
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
Playing XI’s
Chicago CC: Robin Uthappa (C)(Wk), Chris Lynn, Leonardo Julien, Mikyle Louis, Ravi Bopara, Simon Harmer, Michael Leask, Ian Souness, Sohail Tanvir, Kaleem Sana, Karthik Gatepalli
Dallas Lonestars: Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Samit Patel, Dinesh Karthik (C)(Wk), Chris Green, Matt Critchley, Hayden Walsh, Sa Praveen Posani, Sai Pannala, Naqash Basharat, Pragyan Ojha
Chicago Secure Second Consecutive Win in Dallas
In this action-packed encounter at the NCL Sixty Strikes in Dallas, Chicago CC delivered a brilliant performance to secure their second consecutive victory, defeating Dallas Lonestars by an emphatic 59-run margin. Chicago showcased their dominance, delivering a challenging total and a disciplined bowling performance to secure a commanding victory to solidify their position in the tournament standings.
Star-Studded Teams Face-Off
Both teams boasted an impressive lineup of international stars, making the match one of the most anticipated of the tournament. Dallas Lonestars featured the likes of India’s experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, Australia's explosive hitter Chris Lynn, England’s versatile all-rounder Ravi Bopara, and Pakistan’s unorthodox fast bowler Sohail Tanvir. On the other hand, Chicago CC had its powerhouses, including India’s Robin Uthappa, New Zealand's hard-hitting Colin Munro, England’s all-rounder Samit Patel, and Pakistan’s Sohaib Maqsood.
Toss and First Innings: Mikyle Louis Lights Up Dallas
Lonestars' captain Karthik won the toss and elected to bowl first, inviting Uthappa’s Chicago CC to bat. Chicago took full advantage of the opportunity, posting a challenging total of 124 for the loss of 5 wickets in their 10 overs. The star of the innings was West Indian Mikyle Louis, who played an explosive knock of 57 off just 19 balls, smashing 6 sixes and 3 boundaries. His aggressive batting set the tone for Chicago’s innings.
The home team’s bowling struggled to contain the onslaught, with Hayden Walsh being the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 wickets but conceding 32 runs in his 3-over spell.
Dallas Collapse: Karthik Gatepalli Spins a Web
In response, Dallas Lonestars never managed to find their rhythm, collapsing under the pressure of Chicago CC’s disciplined bowling attack. Its batting lineup stumbled early, crumbling to a mere 65 runs in just 6.2 overs. Colin Munro was the top scorer for the side, managing only 14 runs.
The standout performer for Chicago CC was Kartik Gatepalli, the local U.S. cricketer. His slow left-arm spin destroyed the Dallas lineup, taking 4 crucial wickets while giving away 17 runs in his 2.2 overs
Chicago CC Claims Comprehensive Win Against Dallas Lonestars
With this dominant win, Chicago CC cruised to victory by a massive 59-run margin, further establishing their position in the NCL Sixty Strikes tournament. Gatepalli’s match-winning performance, coupled with Louis’ fireworks, ensured Chicago CC’s second consecutive victory in Dallas, leaving the home side with much to ponder as they look to bounce back in the remaining games of the tournament.
Player of the Match
Karthik Gatepalli was given the Man of the Match award, thanks to his brilliant bowling figures of 4/17 in his 2.2 overs.