A Précis Of Pakistan Cricket’s Rollercoaster Ride In 2024
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
The journey of the Pakistan cricket team in 2024 was nothing short of a thriller, delivering heart-stopping moments and reaffirming their status as the most "unpredictable" team in world cricket. From a disastrous start to a spectacular finish, the Men in Green navigated a year filled with crushing defeats, leadership changes, and historic victories.
A Rocky Beginning
Pakistan’s year began on a sour note, with a humiliating 3-0 Test series clean sweep against Australia away from home. This was followed by a 4-1 loss in the T20I series to New Zealand. Upon New Zealand's return tour, Pakistan could only manage to salvage a drawn series, leaving fans questioning the team’s form.
The struggles continued in their T20 World Cup preparations. A narrow series win against Ireland was followed by a demoralizing 2-0 defeat to England, severely denting the team’s confidence.
World Cup Woes
The T20 World Cup proved to be a nightmare for Pakistan. In their opening match, they suffered a stunning defeat to tournament debutants USA in a super over, with Aaron Jones leading the charge. A heartbreaking loss to arch-rivals India, failing to chase a modest 120-run target, added to their misery. Despite wins against Canada and Ireland, Pakistan failed to progress beyond the group stage, marking a disappointing campaign.
A Turning Point
The darkest chapter of the year came with a 2-0 Test series loss at home to Bangladesh, followed by a defeat in the first Test against England. However, this marked the turning point for Pakistan cricket.
Under new head coach Aaqib Javed, and with bold decisions like dropping senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, the team found a renewed sense of purpose. The spin duo of Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan spearheaded a stunning comeback, helping Pakistan clinch a 2-1 series victory against England.
A Resurgent Finish
Muhammad Rizwan’s appointment as red-ball captain injected fresh energy into the team. Pakistan achieved a historic 2-1 Test series win against Australia on their home soil—their first since 2001. This triumph was followed by a 2-1 victory against Zimbabwe and a groundbreaking clean sweep of South Africa in an ODI series on their home turf.
The Men in Green ended the year on a high, winning four consecutive ODI series. This remarkable turnaround has reignited hope among fans and players alike.
With the Champions Trophy set to take place in February on home soil, optimism surrounds the Pakistan cricket team. The question remains: will Pakistan capitalize on their home advantage to defend their title, or will the inconsistency that marred their T20 World Cup campaign resurface? One thing is certain—when it comes to Pakistan cricket, expect the unexpected.