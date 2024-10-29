A Sign of Deeper Issues
By Robert Kemboi
Former World Cup winning coach Kirsten leaves barely six months into his role in charge of the men’s ODI and T20 teams amid growing disagreements with the PCB.
Gary Kirsten has stepped down as coach of Pakistan’s men limited-overs cricket teams six months after his appointment amid an ongoing power struggle with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Jason Gillespie, Pakistan’s Test team coach, will be at the helm of the team during the tours but has not been confirmed as a permanent replacement for Kirsten.
“Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the PCB said in a statement on X.
Kirsten and Gillespie had promised a long-term vision for the squads, which included greater focus on players’ fitness and an improvement in the fielding standards, both areas where Pakistan has traditionally lagged behind other leading cricket nations.
Gillespie, who oversaw Pakistan’s first home Test series win in nearly four years, had earlier expressed his frustration and disappointment at being sidelined from the selection role.
“When I came on board with Pakistan cricket, I was told there was a long-term plan, and we need to make sure our communication is spot-on,” Gillespie said at an interview before the October 24-28 third Test in Rawalpindi.
The 49-year-old said the constant changes left him “frustrated”.
“Lots of things change in Pakistan at the drop of a hat. You just sort of take that in your stride and understand that this is the environment you’re in. I’ve got to always remember that I’m a foreigner in Pakistan and I’ve got to respect that and that things are probably done differently to what I’m used to or what I expect in the environment I’ve come from in Australia.”
Gillespie said his far-reduced role in the running of the Test side was not what he had “signed up for”.
“Since I’ve been involved, we are already on our third selection panel.”
The former pacer was part of Australia’s ICC World Cup-winning squad in 2003. In his new role, Gillespie will face a difficult four-month task with the white-ball team: first, embarking on limited-overs series in Australia and Zimbabwe in November and December before returning to Pakistan as the nation hosts the ICC Champions Trophy, beginning in Karachi on February 19, 2025.