Aaron Jones Dropped From USA's ODI Squad For The World Cup League 2 (WCL-2) Tri-Series
By Ian Omoro
Aaron Jones has been left out of the USA's ODI squad for the World Cup League 2 (WCL-2) tri-series, which begins on Friday. After choosing to play for the CPL team St. Lucia Kings and skipping the September USA tour of Namibia, he was snubbed. The selection panel selected the same team that went on the most recent WCL-2 tour of Namibia.
It is thought that Jones' choice to play in the CPL in defiance of "warnings" from USA Cricket may have caused tension within the selection committee and higher-ups at USA Cricket. Jones ultimately participated in the competition as a local player and was exempt from needing a USA Cricket NOC.
Andries Gous, on the other hand, has kept his spot on the team despite cutting short his time with the Trinbago Knight Riders in order to go quickly to Namibia. Selectors felt confident enough to make the audacious choice to bench Jones because the USA maintained their winning streak in four ODI matches in Namibia while he was away. Jones' heroics in the CPL final earned him a recall for the T20I series, but a string of poor performances in the most recent Nepal T20I series also cast doubt on his spot in the side. Since making his debut in 2018, Jones has consistently been a part of the USA's white-ball teams.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Krishnamurthy, the young phenomenon, had a day filled with conflicting feelings. Against the visiting Scotland squad, the 21-year-old, who has dazzled with exploits in the Major and Minor Leagues throughout the American cricket summer, hit an incredible innings of 167* for USA-A. Krishnamurthy's bid for a return to the national squad was strengthened when he led his team in a difficult chase of 341 against a potent bowling attack while battling the scorching Dallas heat.
Though it might have been wiser to make final selections after the game, especially in light of Krishnamurthy's outstanding performance, it's interesting that the USA squad was revealed while USA-A was still pursuing. His selection as the sixteenth man, however, might be a smart one. The United States will play Nepal in their opening match of the tri-series on Friday.